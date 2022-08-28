The Aug. 22 Style article “How an author got to thank the teacher who taught him English in 2nd grade” told the story of Jamil Jan Kochai reconnecting with his second-grade English teacher, Susannah Lung, who taught him shortly after he came to this country. It probably brought a tear to most readers, who, no doubt, also recalled a teacher who affected their lives as well. With today’s shortage of classroom teachers, articles such as this might spur some to take up a profession in which one caring individual can change another’s life.