The Aug. 22 Style article “How an author got to thank the teacher who taught him English in 2nd grade” told the story of Jamil Jan Kochai reconnecting with his second-grade English teacher, Susannah Lung, who taught him shortly after he came to this country. It probably brought a tear to most readers, who, no doubt, also recalled a teacher who affected their lives as well. With today’s shortage of classroom teachers, articles such as this might spur some to take up a profession in which one caring individual can change another’s life.
It would also help if others so accomplished as Mr. Kochai would relate their own stories to pay tribute to those in the teaching profession, because we all have at least one teacher in our lives who deserves the gratitude, accolades and thanks for making such a meaningful contribution.
The article should motivate each of us to track down those educators and tell them personally of their impact on our own lives. It just might help others realize the importance of all that teachers do.
Leslie L. Megyeri, Washington