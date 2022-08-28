As the article briefly stated, “much of that was linked to 2020, when the region recorded temperatures that were much warmer than average.” Rather than being only an increase in temperatures, these regionally recorded, extremely high temperatures are correlated with past carbon dioxide emissions that have led to a thickening of the greenhouse-gas layer. This increased trapping of incoming solar radiation causes increased global temperatures, which melt the Arctic ice. For example, meteorological researchers in the Svalbard archipelago in Norway and Siberia saw highest-ever recorded temperatures in 2020. These heat waves are continuing. Therefore, rather than the Arctic hillside collapses being singular events that are increasing carbon releases, they are an outcome of a positive feedback cycle caused by years of carbon emissions.