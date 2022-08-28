Among the most egregious aspects of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was the majority’s refusal to consider the real-life impact of overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to recriminalize abortion. Women’s lives, health, dignity, financial future and responsibilities to existing children counted for nothing. Last week, a federal judge in Idaho took a different approach and defended women’s right to critical medical care. It was about time.
At issue was the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, known as EMTALA, which mandates that hospitals receiving Medicare funds must provide care when a patient’s life or health is at risk. In Idaho, District Judge B. Lynn Winmill reintroduced some facts into a conversation that has been dominated by right-wing officials with little regard or, sometimes, understanding of the implications of their wretched laws. He wrote:
Pregnant women in Idaho routinely arrive at emergency rooms experiencing severe complications. The patient might be spiking a fever, experiencing uterine cramping and chills, contractions, shortness of breath, or significant vaginal bleeding. The ER physician may diagnose her with, among other possibilities, traumatic placental abruption, preeclampsia, or a preterm premature rupture of the membranes. In those situations, the physician may be called upon to make complex, difficult decisions in a fast-moving, chaotic environment. She may conclude that the only way to prevent serious harm to the patient or save her life is to terminate the pregnancy — a devastating result for the doctor and the patient.So the job is difficult enough as it is. ...But when the stabilizing treatment is an abortion, offering that care is a crime under Idaho Code § 18-622 — which bans all abortions. If the physician provides the abortion, she faces indictment, arrest, pretrial detention, loss of her medical license, a trial on felony charges, and at least two years in prison. Yet if the physician does not perform the abortion, the pregnant patient faces grave risks to her health — such as severe sepsis requiring limb amputation, uncontrollable uterine hemorrhage requiring hysterectomy, kidney failure requiring lifelong dialysis, hypoxic brain injury, or even death. And this woman, if she lives, potentially may have to live the remainder of her life with significant disabilities and chronic medical conditions as a result of her pregnancy complication. All because Idaho law prohibited the physician from performing the abortion.
Litigants, advocates and lawmakers who pushed for abortion bans understood full well that they would create horrible situations and legal chaos. Their persistence reflects how little advocates of forced birth care about women’s lives and health. One has to wonder what kind of legislature would dream up such a perverse system that endangers women even when the fetus is no longer viable. Notably, while the “cruel and unusual punishment” provision of the Eighth Amendment applies to the punishment meted out to convicted criminals, this is worse: The scenarios permitted under the abortion ban effectively demand a woman’s permanent injury as the price of avoiding criminal prosecution of her doctor.
As Winmill recognized, there are emergency medical conditions that might call for an abortion. Under EMTALA, physicians are required to provide such care if they “reasonably expect the patient’s condition will result in serious impairment to bodily functions, serious dysfunction of any bodily organ or part, or serious jeopardy to the patient’s health.” But, he noted, Idaho’s abortion ban “admits to no such exception.” In some circumstances, a doctor cannot abide by both laws.
The judge also suggested the state law is unconstitutionally vague (though did not explicitly raise a due process claim), asking “when, precisely, does the ‘necessary-to-prevent-death’ language apply?” He pointed out: “Healthcare providers can seldom know the imminency of death because medicine rarely works in absolutes.” The doctor in many cases will find it hard to fathom whether death is imminent enough to allow abortion under the law.
By effectively forcing doctors to choose between stepping in to save a woman in conditions that might be permissible under the state statute or protecting themselves from prosecution, doctors might err on the side of caution. Which means that female patients might die or face serious impairment even if their doctor might have eventually prevailed if prosecuted.
This perverse situation flies in the face of the federal obligation to treat emergency patients. “Delayed care is worse care,” Winmill wrote. “Rather than providing the stabilizing treatment that EMTALA calls for, Idaho subjects women in medical crisis to periods of ‘serious physical and emotional trauma’ as they wait to get nearer and nearer to death.” The federal law aimed to prevent this. Moreover, the situation created by Idaho’s ban violates the medical and moral precepts doctors are trained to follow.
Winmill also observes that Idaho’s law “will likely make it more difficult to recruit OB/GYNs, who are on the front lines of providing abortion care in emergency situations. Because Idaho does not have in-state training for the specialty, all OB/GYNs must be recruited to come here.” Who would want to work under such conditions? All Idaho women, then, stand to suffer from a lack of care.
By looking at potential risks to patients’ lives and health, as well as physicians’ practices and obligations, a single federal judge displayed far more insight, care, legal acumen and humanity than the six right-wing Supreme Court justices who essentially told women: You’re on your own.
For taking his judicial obligations seriously, examining the consequences of a barbaric law and simply taking the time to consider what happens to women when their right to health care is denied, Winmill put the Dobbs majority to shame. For that we can say, well done, Judge Winmill.