Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s persistence paid off last week with a milestone in his ambitious toll lane plan to expand portions of the Beltway and Interstate 270, two of the most gridlocked highways in one of the nation’s most gridlocked metropolitan areas. After years of study, the Federal Highway Administration approved a massive environmental review, thereby clearing the way for federal funding. Now Mr. Hogan, a Republican, has less than five months in his term to get further approvals. He’ll need it.

The D.C. region generally ranks right behind New York City — and ahead of notoriously traffic-clogged places such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta and Seattle — on the misery index of longest commutes among major U.S. metropolitan areas. A big reason is the mess on major arteries in suburban Maryland and Virginia, which bedevils hundreds of thousands of people daily.

Traffic will undoubtedly get worse without major and costly improvements — and the political courage to push projects to completion amid a hornet’s nest of opposition. Mr. Hogan has stood nearly alone among Maryland’s major elected officials in pushing to add the toll lanes, which drivers would use voluntarily to escape the usual crawl in the regular lanes. The toll lanes’ price would vary according to demand, in order to maintain a steady speed.

The project could improve the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of drivers, but it is opposed by elected officials heedless of the mounting gridlock facing drivers and projections that 400,000 more people, along with a quarter-million new jobs, are expected by 2045 in suburban Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick counties. If you think traffic there is bad now, imagine it without additional road capacity over the coming decades.

The governor’s work is not done. The project, whose cost could reach $5 billion — and includes replacing the antiquated American Legion Bridge connecting Maryland and Virginia over the Potomac — will face legal, political and regulatory challenges in the months remaining in Mr. Hogan’s term and beyond. Many will be specious. Already, it has overcome an allegation that state officials used fraudulent traffic calculations to justify it. Experts in the U.S. Transportation Department reviewed that claim and found it baseless.

One major hurdle facing the governor is the state’s three-member Board of Public Works, which he chairs; he will need at least the support of one other board member to approve the project’s construction contract. In addition, anti-toll lane activists have five months to challenge the project’s environmental review in court.

Beyond that, both candidates in this fall’s gubernatorial election to succeed Mr. Hogan have thrown cold water on the plan. Either of them, Democrat Wes Moore or Republican Dan Cox, could kill it.

That would be a mistake. It’s true that the region desperately needs more transit options — and Mr. Hogan’s project includes hundreds of millions of dollars for transit. It is equally true that transit will not suffice to ease traffic by enticing sufficient numbers of motorists to abandon their cars. Virginia has widened its major suburban arteries in the Washington area. Maryland must follow suit — or expect mounting misery.

