The Aug. 24 Wednesday Opinion commentary by Caleb Watney and Heidi Williams, “Drug pricing reforms can hurt innovation,” was a surprise. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the new climate change and drug law will lead to about 15 fewer new drugs being on the market — compared with an expected 1,300 new drugs, or about a 1 percent reduction. Lower prices should help millions more actually afford to fill the prescriptions they get.

The authors proposed new spending for this very profitable industry to increase drug innovation. Instead, how about two simple, quick and affordable changes: limit the pharmaceutical industry’s use of the research and development tax credit only to research on drugs that the Food and Drug Administration says are truly needed breakthroughs; and double that credit, but pay for it by eliminating the tax deduction for drug advertising that so floods the airwaves.

Bill Vaughan, Falls Church

Though I strongly agree with the premise of Caleb Watney and Heidi Williams’s Aug. 24 Wednesday Opinion commentary, I disagree with the expectation that government price “negotiations,” the National Institutes of Health choosing winners and losers, patent law modification or building a better NIH will solve the drug-pricing dilemma. Similarly, I doubt if pharmaceutical companies choose their options based mainly on altruism.

I humbly suggest that the price of costlier medicines in the United States be set at about 1½ times as much as the average price offered by pharmaceutical companies to the rest of the world or at a price equal to a basket of industrialized countries or a similar formula that keeps Americans from supporting other health-care systems, adjusts for market realities and incentives and keeps government and industry from undue control.

Mervyn L. Goldstein, Rockville

