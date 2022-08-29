Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Aug. 26 Politics & the Nation article “Five 1,000-year rain events hit the U.S. in five weeks” explained with clarity the answer to the question so many Americans must have had after these 1,000-year rain events: Why? Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I’d like to expand on the idea that the crux of the problem is that our infrastructure is failing to match the changing environment.

We humans can furiously move and build, but we are causing these extreme conditions for all the living systems that sustain us. The changes we are forcing on the physical environment, to the point of changing ocean circulation and chemistry and planetary scale fluid dynamics, are of a scale that is initiating the sixth mass extinction. We need solutions way bigger than building stuff, and every explanation has to point the finger at fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Meredith Haines, Vienna

The genius of the Aug. 26 Politics & the Nation article “Five 1,000-year rain events hit the U.S. in five weeks” was how it methodically explained tenets of extreme atmospheric phenomena through recent, devastating examples. It was so accessible, yet fact-filled, that it could be part of a fifth-grade science class or a college survey course.

As an amateur weather geek, the article provided an “aha” moment for me with the declaration that “No weather is caused by climate change. Weather will always be weather. But the signature of a warming world is now perceptible every day in the conditions we regularly face.” The article added, “While no single weather event is caused by mankind’s influence on the atmosphere, the weather facing the nation bears the fingerprint of a warming world.”

We’re all in this together, so let’s keep the conversation going, rain or shine.

John Blacksten, McLean

GiftOutline Gift Article