Laurel Marlantes’s Aug. 23 op-ed, “The language around the abortion debate falls short,” was compelling in her wishing the “need to face choices around abortion on no one.”
Pro-choice is not pro-abortion. The pro-choice perspective is that women, regardless of “predicament,” can decide how to manage their bodies and pregnancies. The ability to choose how to proceed allows a choice among medical and family planning options. The choice is private and, though private terminology can be supportive, choice is the right terminology for conversation and policy.