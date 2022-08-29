Laurel Marlantes’s Aug. 23 op-ed, “ The language around the abortion debate falls short ,” was compelling in her wishing the “need to face choices around abortion on no one.”

Pro-choice is not pro-abortion. The pro-choice perspective is that women, regardless of “predicament,” can decide how to manage their bodies and pregnancies. The ability to choose how to proceed allows a choice among medical and family planning options. The choice is private and, though private terminology can be supportive, choice is the right terminology for conversation and policy.