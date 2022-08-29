Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASA’s decision to postpone Monday’s planned launch of the Artemis lunar probe is unfortunate. The program needs to get back on track as soon as possible — for the benefit of U.S. national security. Most discussions of the Artemis program have focused on the scientific benefits or the sheer adventure of space exploration. It’s likely true that the national psyche gets a boost when we see Americans in outer space. Landing someone on the moon for the first time in decades would be a tangible sign for many that America’s can-do spirit is alive and well. The planned manned trip to Mars, which Artemis is intended to help prepare, would be even more exciting.

Those benefits pale, however, in comparison with the military challenges the United States could face if it does not remaster lunar travel promptly. China has announced an ambitious moon program that includes a system to detect and deflect asteroids from hitting Earth — a weapon that would potentially have terrestrial import as well.

Russia and China have also announced plans to establish a joint permanent lunar base by 2027. If successful, this means our most dangerous adversaries could be in a position to harm U.S. interests in space sooner than we had thought.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why this is threatening to U.S. national security. Control of the high ground in a conflict has been essential to warfare since ancient times. What once was simply holding a mountain or fighting from a castle wall has expanded as technology improves.

Command of the sky, and what lies beyond it, is now essential for any modern military. The U.S. military’s fearsome precision munitions depend on instantaneous satellite communications to hit their targets. Anything that threatens U.S. air or Earth-orbiting capabilities threatens national security.

China says its moon plans are entirely peaceful and scientific in nature. But no rational nation would place its trust in Chinese promises. A permanent Chinese or Sino-Russian moon presence could be militarized, perhaps without being easily detected unless the United States possesses similar lunar capability.

That’s why a successful Artemis program is so important. Artemis is not military in nature, but the processes developed for the program can be put to military use. NASA can also share information that its probes obtain with the U.S. Space Force, which can then work on its own to develop military applications.

There is plenty of historical romance about the 1960s-era race to the moon, but that should not obscure the fact that national security concerns fueled the U.S. space effort. The Soviet Union was ahead of the United States in space technology in the early 1960s. It had launched the first space capsule, the first satellite orbiting the Earth and put the first human being into Earth orbit.

The United States needed to catch up fast, and President John F. Kennedy knew that national security could not be ensured if a power bent on global domination beat the United States in space.

The challenge the United States faces from China is at least as serious as the one posed by the Soviets some 60 years ago. China’s economy is many times larger than the Soviet Union’s was, and it has developed more sophisticated technology than the U.S.S.R. ever did.

We should not exaggerate Chinese power, but neither should we look the other way as China closes the economic, military and technological gaps between it and the United States.

Meeting the Chinese challenge on Earth means outpacing it in space. And that means ensuring that both NASA and the Space Force have the resources they need to keep space open and the United States free.

