There are cycles in life, new experiences informed by the lessons we learn or by our stumbles, beginnings and endings between The Beginning and The End. Some are as predictable as a first day at school. Others strike like earthquakes, tearing everything to bits and leaving us no choice but to pick up the pieces and find a way to carry on.

My child and I have become expert reconstructors since my husband — my child’s father — died five years ago, 30 days from his cancer diagnosis and nearly 18 years from the day I said “I do,” choosing him and his country over mine, Brazil.

We had been living in Arizona for five years when he got sick, and stayed there after he left us. Staying gave us a sense of stability, though the journalist in me also had her motivations: I wanted to bear witness to what seemed like the state’s coming political transformation, one that I envisioned would make Arizona more tolerant and equitable.

That hope was for the state generally, but it also acquired a personal importance: My child, a nonconformist since birth, began identifying as nonbinary last year, at age 12.

To them, that means feeling not 100 percent female or 100 percent male. To me, that means reconsidering the conventions and expectations I had lived under all my life without giving them much thought.

That is one reason why Arizona’s ugly detour to the right in recent years began to weigh heavily on me. Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill that banned schools from teaching about sexual orientation unless students had signed permission from a parent or guardian to receive the lesson. The Republican governor, Doug Ducey, vetoed the bill as too broad, but he had no such problem this past spring with bills targeting transgender youths, including barring transgender girls from participating in girls’ high school sports.

The latest shift could be seen earlier this month, when Republican voters elected a full slate of Trump-backed election deniers to represent their party in November.

By the time the primary was held, I had already resolved to leave Arizona. Last month, we sold our house, packed our belongings and moved to New York City.

I remind myself often that my child is still the same person — inquisitive, unafraid to live and speak their truth. That they are challenging me in ways I never anticipated only attests to their confidence, something I feared would be hobbled or lost altogether to the ever-present absence that surrounds us.

In Arizona, though, I felt the pressure they fought against every day to conform to an idea of male and female that just doesn’t mesh with their understanding of gender. In a group chat after sleepaway camp in the idyllic mountains of Central Arizona, fellow campers ganged up on my child, telling them that anyone who is nonbinary would go to hell.

Living with death has allowed my child and me to grow in ways we never thought we could. Together, we have fallen apart and have also shored one another up. We have learned to laugh at stuff that might have been a big deal had our perspective on life not been forcibly adjusted.

We have lost the fear to make big decisions because we know that there is no moving forward without embracing calculated risk. That is the mind-set that guided us to New York, my child’s birthplace and a city that still feels like home to me, even after our decade in Arizona.

In those 10 years, I walked through the desert straddling the U.S.-Mexico border, the most inhospitable land I have ever seen, awed by the courage and gumption of those who venture across it in search of an ideal. I stood at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, moved to tears by its soaring beauty.

In Arizona, I was also inspired by a federal judge who ruled against a racist sheriff. I saw a community organizer, who was once undocumented, elected to the Phoenix City Council; he is now the city’s vice mayor. And I followed along as young immigrants knocked on doors in Latino-heavy neighborhoods, urging citizens to vote. That is the Arizona that filled me with hope.

The idea of moving crystallized during a trip to New York in April, when we sat at a restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen and my child looked at all the rainbow flags flapping in the wind and said, in a mix of confusion and amazement, “It’s not even Pride Month yet.”

“In New York,” I said, “every month is Pride Month.”

I still believe Arizona can get there. I’ll just be watching it from a distance and rooting for all the children who, like mine, yearn for a state — a home — where they can live as who they are.

