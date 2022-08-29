The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A test before banning books

August 29, 2022 at 5:11 p.m. EDT
Regarding the Aug. 24 editorial “Restricting school speech”:

Advertising for the upcoming National Book Festival proclaims that “Books Bring Us Together.” Yes, indeed they do.

So, it is utterly dispiriting and shameful that the movement to ban certain books from schools and libraries is gaining traction in some states.

Why shouldn't we insist that anyone who wants to remove a particular book first be required to read it thoughtfully from cover to cover, and then either take a test on it or be required to write a well-reasoned essay, laying out a logical argument for the removal of the text from a school library?

Harold Bloom notably argued that we read to learn more about the human condition; how can such education take place if books are banned without rhyme or reason? The result will inevitably lead to more ignorance and bigotry.

Catherine Hall, Rockville

