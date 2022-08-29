Regarding the Aug. 24 editorial “Restricting school speech”:
Why shouldn't we insist that anyone who wants to remove a particular book first be required to read it thoughtfully from cover to cover, and then either take a test on it or be required to write a well-reasoned essay, laying out a logical argument for the removal of the text from a school library?
Harold Bloom notably argued that we read to learn more about the human condition; how can such education take place if books are banned without rhyme or reason? The result will inevitably lead to more ignorance and bigotry.
Catherine Hall, Rockville