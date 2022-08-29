Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s announcement on his student debt relief plan explained who is eligible and how it works. Megan McArdle’s Aug. 25 op-ed, “The student loan ‘fix’ will just make the problem worse,” explained why she thought it was a bad idea. One of the points that many Republicans have made is that this is unfair to those who have fully repaid these obligations (which includes my daughter). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) described it as “a slap in the face.”

However, if we only took actions to be fair to the past experiences of people, we wouldn’t have freed the enslaved, given women the vote or allowed interracial or same-sex marriage. The whole idea of progress is to improve the lives of people so they have a better experience than their ancestors.

In the long run, a better solution might be to lower the cost of higher education in the first place. Perhaps some sort of pre-college counseling about the long-term effects of large loans would direct students toward making better decisions about their educational direction.

To me, the fact that it is being criticized by both sides means that Mr. Biden might have gotten it just right. Is it a case of “too little and never enough"?

Karoleen Schafer, Annapolis

Megan McArdle’s column on the “student loan ‘fix’ ” was correct in saying that this fix is a problem, but she failed to provide fundamental truths about the cause.

As an undergraduate at a state university from 1960 to 1964, my tuition and fees were $135 per semester. The cost of each school year (including room and board, books, spending money, transportation home, etc.) came to about $1,700. I was fortunate to find a job paying $2.50 an hour during the summer. Combining that money with what I earned working 12 to 15 hours a week at $1.25 an hour enabled me to fully fund my education.

Today, the states put much less money into education, and so does the federal government. Whereas there are other factors that also contribute to the cost increase, much of this problem is the lack of truth-telling and backbone of our politicians. Their constant (destructive) message is the need to reduce taxes, the ineffectiveness of government and the need to keep minimum wage below the standard of living.

Also, the cost of graduate degrees in the STEM fields and education was essentially zero. In STEM fields, students got research or teaching assistantships or fellowships. That was less common in education; however, my wife was a teacher who was a “teacher of student teachers.” She didn’t get paid directly for that activity, but the university gave her free tuition and fees for each semester she did it. The consequence: a master’s in education for her and a doctorate for me.

Kenneth Shere, Bethesda

