Case in point: When our neighborhood Trader Joe’s in Bailey’s Crossroads wanted to create posters of the surrounding community, it found online a photo of a young girl spinning a Hula-Hoop on a Lake Barcroft beach. She happened to be my granddaughter.

In addition to the talent shown by Trader Joe’s artists in residence, as covered in the Aug. 21 Arts & Style article, “ Turning your Trader Joe’s into their art gallery ,” you can add generosity.

Years later, when expansion of the store would not allow for the full-size poster, a smaller duplicate went on the store’s wall. The original — thanks to the generosity of the then-manager — hangs in the entryway to my daughter’s house. You can’t get more neighborly than that.