Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s decision last month to declare a national emergency over hostage-taking by foreign actors represented a long-overdue acknowledgement of a fast-rising threat. Now the quest for effective deterrents is on, but there are no easy answers. The real work to craft effective policies that keep Americans safe is just beginning.

“We are committed to stopping those who use detention for gain, placing this practice in the dustbin of history once and for all,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an email.

Just this month, the White House and State Department have called for the release of U.S. nationals wrongfully detained by the governments of Rwanda, Syria, Russia and Iran. The new public position is part of efforts to bolster and underscore international norms against hostage-taking and wrongful detention, which senior State Department staff say is a “personal priority” for Blinken.

Advertisement

“When I see the secretary in the hallway, the first thing you’d think he’s going to ask me about are the active cases,” Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, (SPEHA) told me. “Instead, he usually says, ‘Hey, Roger, how is that deterrence effort going?’ This is personal to him.”

Despite criticism that the pace of hostage recovery during the Biden administration has been slow, one fact is clear: More resources are being poured into combating this problem than ever before.

From that clarity have come greater awareness of the issue among the general public and more accurate reporting in the media — in this sad endeavor, those are both wins.

At the same time, senior officials have admitted a rise in the number of cases being presented to them that don’t fit the criteria. Recently, the National Security Council held a call with journalists to explain how a wrongful-detention determination is made.

Advertisement

When President Biden issued the executive order, many people assumed it was an attempt to address the detention of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner. Then when Blinken said the U.S. government had made a significant proposal to Russia to free Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan, some observers opined that the releases were imminent.

The reality is that no release is a done deal until it happens. As I caution families who have loved ones being held hostage abroad, these cases are a marathon, not a sprint, and cultivating effective deterrents will take time.

“If we do it well, it may take 10, 15, 20 years. But there's a time, conceivably, that we actually put SPEHA out of business,” Carstens said. “They can go ahead and disband this whole thing.”

While such optimistic predictions provide little solace to American families currently living through a hostage nightmare, consider how long humanity has dealt with this form of abuse based solely on one’s nationality.

Advertisement

“You read the Bible, Herodotus, Xenophon. They all talk about nation-states taking prisoners and then leveraging them against their opponents,” Carstens told me. “We have a chance to take something that’s been going on for 4,500 years and put it to rest.”

Biden’s executive order increased sanctioning powers for targeting officials and individuals deemed to benefit from a government taking Americans hostage; by design, the order casts a wide, if somewhat vague, net.

“Part of combatting this threat over the longer-term will be to raise the costs for those who engage in this practice,” Blinken wrote in his email. “To that end, we are working with our partners to cultivate bold and collaborative measures to dissuade and deter any government or regime that thinks it will benefit from locking up an American for leverage.”

Advertisement

Next month’s United Nations General Assembly will provide the first test. Will officials from governments holding Americans hostage be granted visas to attend? Will any of them face repercussions for the criminal activities of their states?

“It can and it should change state-to-state relations, when governments engage in this sort of practice,” Joshua Geltzer, deputy assistant to the president and deputy homeland security adviser, told me.

For far too long, the U.S. government and its allies have chosen not to let hostage-taking disrupt bilateral relations with countries that do it. But those attitudes are evolving to reflect the growing severity of the threat.

Ending hostage-taking is going to take resolve, creativity and bold political will. For too long, diplomats have tried to secure releases in ways that don’t rock the boat. In reality, though, these are serial crimes that require a different set of skills than most traditional diplomats possess.

Advertisement

The success of any deterrence effort will also require broad buy-in from nongovernmental seats of influence. To that end, the U.S. government should discourage businesses, sports leagues, the entertainment industry and others from investing in countries that take hostages.

Biden has a historic opportunity to tackle this challenge and has committed to doing so. If he chooses not to act boldly, though, it will get much worse.

GiftOutline Gift Article