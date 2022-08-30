Mandating the sale of electric vehicles and encouraging their purchase are not the only major challenges in their adoption [“ Big hurdles to moving millions of U.S. drivers into EVs ,” news, Aug. 25]. Given their present high cost, EVs will not be sold to all localities evenly, and not all areas have infrastructure sufficiently robust to handle increased EV demand, so many neighborhoods (and many houses) will need electric upgrades.

As EV sales mandates take hold in some states, the cost to purchase used gasoline vehicles will increase. Also, there might not be enough qualified mechanics to repair and maintain EVs. The number of on-the-road charging facilities likely will be insufficient. First responders will need to learn to safely address new risks from crash or fire situations involving EVs. Many local governments lack guidelines for installing curbside charging stations for those who don’t have driveways. Battery prices are likely to rise because of significant increases in demand, and that might lead to shortages and cost increases in certain essential materials. Battery rebuilding and recycling are only just getting started.