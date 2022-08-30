The Lone Star State is still at it with a district court judge deciding to set aside restrictions barring adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. His oh-so-familiar argument is that the restriction violates Second Amendment rights. I hold our forefathers’ acumen in the highest regard, but imbuing to them the capability to act in the best interests of a country two centuries later is outlandish. This ill-founded argument continues to be the backbone of gun-rights enthusiasts. The day of musket rifles has passed.