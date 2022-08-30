Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sometime during the last administration, Republicans began to treat congressional and grand jury subpoenas as mere suggestions. They have raised bogus excuses or, in the cases of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House aide Dan Scavino and former Trump confidant Stephen K. Bannon, have simply decided not to show up.

In Georgia, a state judge on Monday decided to end this pattern of legal recalcitrance for two witnesses in a grand jury investigation of election fraud.

And in federal court, where Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) is trying to quash a subpoena that seeks his testimony, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a withering reply brief that speaks directly to Graham’s alleged role in the White House effort to find thousands of imaginary votes in Georgia after the 2020 election.

Advertisement

On Monday, state court judge Robert McBurney rejected Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempt to avoid testifying before the special grand jury investigating defeated former president Donald Trump’s crusade to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Dismissing any claim of immunity, McBurney wrote: “The Governor must honor the subpoena — as have the Secretary of State and the Attorney General and many other agents of the State in these criminal proceedings. Sovereign immunity wards off civil actions, not criminal ones.” Acknowledging that attorney-client privilege might bar some testimony, the judge nevertheless cut Kemp a break in allowing him to testify after the election.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

“It is a Solomonic resolution,” Brookings fellow Norm Eisen tells me. “Willis gets her evidence and the governor sidesteps the political season. Willis was not going to charge this case before the end of the year anyhow.” Eisen, a former co-counsel for House impeachment managers, adds, “This is about locking in firsthand evidence of what happened in Trump-Kemp contacts before she charges so there are no surprises at trial. That can be done equally well in November.”

In another order, McBurney denied former Trump campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro’s motion to avoid testimony on the grounds that it violated the attorney-client privilege. While some areas would be shielded by that privilege, McBurney again found that other areas of inquiry, including formation of an alternate (i.e., phony) slate of electors and Chesebro’s communication with Republican officials in Georgia, are not protected. Whether the claim is attorney-client or executive privilege, McBurney has decided not to allow these witnesses to avoid testifying altogether.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Willis filed a blistering response to Graham’s suit in federal court in Georgia’s Northern District. Willis wants to know more about the calls Graham made to Georgia officials after Biden won the state in 2020. Graham has argued that because the constitutional “Speech or Debate” clause protects Graham from testifying about speech made in the normal course of legislating, he should not have to testify in Willis’ grand jury probe. Willis dismissed this idea: “The Senator has no response ... except to insist once again that actually, the calls are manifestly legislative in their entirety because he later performed his duties under the Electoral Count Act, and that any disagreement about their nature devolves to questions of implications and motivations.”

In an unsubtle reminder that the district attorney has already heard about the conversation from the Georgia officials, Willis writes: “Sen. Graham brought up the signature verification process to explore the viability of a ‘potential court challenge,’ not possible or proposed legislation.” Helping Trump to dream up state causes of action or floating the idea of “invalidating absentee ballots from counties with higher rates of signature errors,” are certainly not legislative functions. They appear, instead, to be Graham’s effort to advance Trump’s scheme to overturn the election. (Indeed, Graham already let the cat out the bag by telling, as the district attorney put it, “reporters that he had tried to persuade [Secretary of State Brad] Raffensperger to adopt a different method of signature verification, one which the Senator preferred to the method being used at the time in Georgia.”)

Advertisement

Graham’s own conduct here is so problematic that it raises the strong possibility he might invoke the Fifth Amendment if forced to testify. Graham’s argument is certainly unnerving (namely, as the district attorney described it, “cajoling state-level executive branch officials to implement their laws in accordance with the Senator’s preferences is actually protected legislative activity, and that if it is not, it should be”). But all that proves is that Graham, like Trump, apparently considers himself entitled to lobby state officials to overthrow the will of the voters. In Graham’s case, that’s not grounds for exemption from testifying; it’s reason for voters to kick him out of the Senate when he’s next on the ballot.

Republicans’ arrogant refusal to abide by legally-obtained, appropriate and necessary subpoenas might finally come to an end in Georgia. It’s a long overdue corrective and reaffirmation that the law applies to everyone.

GiftOutline Gift Article