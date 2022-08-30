Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Only a country indifferent to its moral standing on the world stage, or convinced it can neutralize even the most shocking offenses with a disinformation blitz, can comfortably ignore mass civilian casualties caused by its military forces. Russia’s contempt for the lives of Ukrainian noncombatants is plain for the world to see; it might take decades for the Kremlin to rehabilitate the country’s reputation. The United States can afford no such fallout from its future military engagements if it is to maintain its international stature, or live up to its own ideals.

Mindful of that, and of the toll in civilian deaths and injuries caused by U.S. forces in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere this century, the Pentagon last week announced sweeping new policies and procedures designed to contain civilian casualties in future military actions and, crucially, promote transparency where there has been too little in the past.

The undertaking to devise the new measures, at least nine months in the making, is on its own a long-delayed acknowledgment that this country has failed in recent conflicts to face up to the scale of what is antiseptically known as collateral damage. The resulting directive issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is, at least on paper, impressively detailed and far-reaching. It seeks to shake up the military’s decision-making mechanism and culture itself by embedding officials responsible for limiting civilian casualties within command structures. Of some 150 personnel who would be earmarked for the initiative, 30 would be detailed to a new Pentagon office focusing exclusively on training and analysis aimed at protecting civilians in both air and drone strikes against terrorist targets as well as large-scale military operations in a hypothetical war against a powerful adversary.

Those steps would add policy heft and bureaucratic muscle to the nation’s long-standing stated commitment to sparing the lives of noncombatants to the extent possible. They would advance the overarching goal of aligning the country’s conduct with its values in a context of state-sponsored violence, where it is exceptionally difficult to achieve.

The test will be in the implementation. In that regard, Mr. Austin’s rollout, notwithstanding its reams of detail describing new best practices and reporting mechanisms, leaves some crucial questions unanswered.

For example, it remains unclear how Pentagon officials and military commanders would be held to account for past or future violations of policy that result in civilian deaths that could have been avoided. Similarly, while the plan outlines condolence payments and other means by which the military can respond to unwarranted or unintentional civilian casualties, it does not address the fact that the Pentagon has balked at responding effectively in the aftermath of recent attacks that killed civilians. A prominent recent example was the botched drone strike that left 10 Afghan civilians dead, including seven children, last August amid the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Kabul. Despite detailed reporting about the unjustified casualties, not a dime has been paid by the U.S. government to survivors or relatives.

If past is prologue, the Pentagon has its work cut out. Now, at least, it will be operating from a stronger playbook.

