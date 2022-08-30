Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Randall D. Eliason’s Aug. 26 Friday Opinion column on the machinations within the Justice Department vis-a-vis former president Donald Trump, “Memo to Barr was just cover to let Trump off the hook,” spotlighted a problem within the agency: the blind adherence to “policy” even when policy conflicts with the law.

The ideas that the Justice Department cannot indict a sitting president or even investigate a candidate are unsupported by law and should be dropped. The ex-president has benefited from hiding behind it for years. He likely will soon announce a run for president, as the weight of damning evidence mounts. He no doubt believes he will then be protected by his status as a candidate, along with the unmerited deference given him as a former officeholder. Our democracy is at risk here, and it must not be sacrificed on the altar of “policy.”

Crime is crime, and hemming and hawing about bringing charges does our country no good. We are a nation of laws, and policy is not law. Policy is a handbook for carrying out the law, and this policy interferes with that. It is absurd and must be discarded.

Howard Schmitt, Green Tree, Pa.

The Aug. 26 front-page article “ ‘Myth’ of president’s security clearance” noted that presidents don’t go through the normal vetting process nor are they “read in” or “read out” on security protocols. Regardless, one would hope all presidents appreciate the sensitivity of the content in those documents and understand that their unauthorized disclosure can lead to real harm. That former president Donald Trump didn’t take personal responsibility for their proper protection and control is shameful. Nonetheless, the documents, classified or not, are not his personal property. And, where are the calls to “lock him up”?

Randy Bograd, Gaithersburg

All civilian employees of the federal government who need access to classified information, even politically appointed officials up through cabinet secretaries; along with all military people with the same need, require security clearance. Granting security clearances requires extensive background investigation. Some agencies, such as the CIA, require polygraph examinations.

But the 537 elected officials of our government — the president, vice president and 535 members of Congress (100 senators and 435 representatives) — require no such clearance. Their election by the people gives them the right to know the nation’s secrets. This does not mean that every senator and representative has access to all secrets. The Constitution says that the two chambers of Congress may make their own rules. They have used that constitutional power to rule that the senior leaders of each chamber (majority and minority leaders, including House speaker and Senate president pro tempore, plus their whips) and the chairs and vice chairs of the intelligence oversight committees, jointly decide which senators and representatives shall have access to which secrets.

This right of elective access ends upon the end of each official’s service. So even the president loses his right of access once he leaves office. Thus, former president Donald Trump has no current right to see and retain classified information. That information belongs to the people, who have decided through their elected members of Congress that the information shall be in the custody of the National Archives.

Kevin M. Davis, Chevy Chase

An unattributed saying applies: When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression. Citizen Donald Trump is finally getting a small dose of the equal treatment under the law that the rest of us would have experienced in a much larger measure if we, too, had absconded with classified documents. His claim of outrageous treatment is symptomatic of a person used to extreme entitlement and immunity. Equality for Mr. Trump.

Mark Williams, Fredericksburg, Va.

