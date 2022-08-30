Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The tumultuous events of the Soviet Union during the 20th century — Stalin’s Great Terror, the unimaginable losses of World War II, hardships, thaws, stagnation — all directly touched Mikhail Gorbachev. From a village boy to a party official, he saw a reality strikingly different than the Communist Party slogans. He saw a people living in poverty, disenfranchised, ruled by a distant, stuffy elite, a nation of vast wealth sucked dry by over-militarization. And most remarkably, Mr. Gorbachev kept these realizations to himself, rising through the ranks and then, at the top, embarking on an epochal quest for change. On being chosen Soviet leader in March 1985, he told his wife, Raisa, “We can’t go on living like this.”

Mr. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at 91, never intended to destroy the Soviet system. But in a lifetime inside it, he saw its decay and the need for change. While many in the West viewed the Soviet Union as an implacable Cold War adversary and a rigid party hierarchy, Mr. Gorbachev saw cracks and failures, and drew lessons from them. In Stavropol, he had set out on a conformist career path in the Komsomol. Once, the job brought him to a rural village of low, smoke-belching huts along the River Gorkaya Balka. He was shocked at what lay before him: poverty and desolation. “On the hillside, I wondered: ‘How is it possible, how can anyone live like that?’ ” he later reflected. Another time, after Soviet and Warsaw Pact forces crushed the Prague Spring, Mr. Gorbachev visited a factory in the Czech city of Brno as part of a Soviet delegation. The workers refused even to talk to Mr. Gorbachev. “This was a shock to me,” he later said. “This visit overturned all my conceptions.” He realized that the Soviet use of force had been a mistake.

Upon becoming Soviet leader, Mr. Gorbachev’s greatest objectives were to save the country at home by unleashing the forces of openness and political pluralism, hoping they could heal the troubles he had witnessed for so long. His first objective was to make socialism work better. He wanted to save his country.

The changes he brought about were astonishing. He opened intellectual life and lifted the veil on much of the Soviet past — on the cruelty, violence and savage repression. Mr. Gorbachev brought about the first relatively free election since the Bolshevik Revolution in voting for a new Soviet legislature in 1989, the Congress of People’s Deputies. The Communist Party establishment took a shellacking. When the new legislature met for the first time, the proceedings were broadcast on television; the country was transfixed by debates that broke new ground in freedom of speech. Mr. Gorbachev, the party, the KGB and the military were lambasted with open and often trenchant criticism. The virus of freedom seemed to be spreading fast.

Mr. Gorbachev tried to wind down the arms race with the United States, which he knew was stretching the Soviet Union beyond its limits. The series of summits he conducted with President Ronald Reagan electrified the world and led to sizable reductions in the mountains of nuclear warheads.

Mr. Gorbachev often miscalculated, including a failure to foresee how his rapid opening would undermine faith in the Communist system and intensify the ambitions of even more radical reformers — as well as fire up the nationalities that yearned for independence. But his legacy was to make the world safer. He helped brake the speeding locomotive of the arms race and allowed a peaceful revolution to unfold in Europe. For these and other accomplishments, he deserved and won the Nobel Peace Prize. He also deserves thanks for being the wide-eyed village boy who paid attention to all he saw around him — and acted upon it.

