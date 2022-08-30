The Aug. 26 letter “Pay attention to WSSC billing” noted concerns from a WSSC customer. I appreciate the customer’s concerns and can provide some background and a potential path forward to further modernize our billing process and best serve our customers.
Advanced metering provides customers with access to near real-time water-usage information, helping to quickly recognize potential leaks. It also allows for monthly billing. Our current quarterly schedule can exacerbate the financial impact of on-property leaks.
Unfortunately, implementation of the advanced metering was put on hold because of the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. We are hopeful the project will be renewed in the future. Our customers deserve the most accurate and timely billing possible.
Carla A. Reid, Laurel
The writer is general manager and chief executive of WSSC.