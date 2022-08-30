The Aug. 26 letter “ Pay attention to WSSC billing ” noted concerns from a WSSC customer. I appreciate the customer’s concerns and can provide some background and a potential path forward to further modernize our billing process and best serve our customers.

WSSC Water implemented a new billing system in 2019, replacing one that was decades old. Though the legacy system delivered consistent and accurate bills, the new system delivers a more streamlined billing process and a simplified rate structure. It also paved the way for implementation of advanced metering infrastructure technology that is the foundation of a smart utility.