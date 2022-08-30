The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion WSSC is working on its billing issues

August 30, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EDT
A WSSC employee in a water main project that links Montgomery and Prince George's counties in 2014. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
The Aug. 26 letter “Pay attention to WSSC billing” noted concerns from a WSSC customer. I appreciate the customer’s concerns and can provide some background and a potential path forward to further modernize our billing process and best serve our customers.

WSSC Water implemented a new billing system in 2019, replacing one that was decades old. Though the legacy system delivered consistent and accurate bills, the new system delivers a more streamlined billing process and a simplified rate structure. It also paved the way for implementation of advanced metering infrastructure technology that is the foundation of a smart utility.

Advanced metering provides customers with access to near real-time water-usage information, helping to quickly recognize potential leaks. It also allows for monthly billing. Our current quarterly schedule can exacerbate the financial impact of on-property leaks.

Unfortunately, implementation of the advanced metering was put on hold because of the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. We are hopeful the project will be renewed in the future. Our customers deserve the most accurate and timely billing possible.

Carla A. Reid, Laurel

The writer is general manager and chief executive of WSSC.

