In his Aug 28. op-ed, “ Yes, our farms feed us. But they’re also making us thirsty. ,” David Von Drehle pointed out our dire need to conserve water, writing that “some $12 billion in new federal funds has been targeted at the Colorado River water crisis,” which he described in detail.

Every time I read about the destruction caused by flooding in some parts of our country and drought in others, I wonder when we are going to figure out how to capture all of that unwanted rainwater and pipe it to where it’s needed. We have spent billions piping oil all over the world but let water, the more valuable resource, go to waste. We must still learn to conserve and find other means to protect this precious natural resource, but it seems water pipelines could be helpful.