Lithium is a key input in batteries that run millions of laptops and upon which the United States is basing its electrified automotive future. Chile sits atop the world’s largest lithium reserves; it produced about 25 percent of the world’s commercial supply in 2020. That’s reason enough to pay attention to Chile’s impending Sept. 4 referendum on a proposed new constitution: It could recast the legal framework for mining in the South American nation, which has an 18-year-old free trade agreement with the United States. Less tangible but no less important, the political development of Chile has long been connected to the fate of democracy globally — whether when Chilean democracy was being crushed, as it was by a military coup in 1973, or flourishing, as it has mostly done since civilian rule returned in 1990.

The origins of the upcoming referendum lie in a more recent upheaval: the wave of often violent protests against inequality that swept Chile in 2019, which forced the then-conservative government to offer a process for drafting a new constitution to replace the 1980 charter developed under the military regime of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

An elected constituent assembly delivered its final draft on July 4, 2021. The document would purge the political order of its vestiges of right-wing military rule and substitute progressive ideals: broad women’s and Indigenous rights along with environmentalism. In a pragmatic concession, the assembly declined to nationalize mineral resources as some on the left had demanded, deciding instead to ban mining from environmentally sensitive areas and subject the industry to greater regulation.

Nevertheless, initial public optimism has faded amid concerns about the competence and balance of the assembly, 70 percent of whose members came from the political left. Public opinion polls generally show “reject” well ahead of “approve” — 45.8 percent to 32.9 percent, with the rest undecided or having no opinion, according to a mid-August Civic Pulse survey. Opponents of the new constitution object that its designation of Chile as “plurinational,” intended to empower the Indigenous one-eighth of the population, would undermine national cohesion. Others worry that uncertainty will hinder investment while a new congress tries to translate new constitutional provisions on mining and other natural resources into legislation. Then there is the complexity of a document that consists of 54,000 words, 388 articles and 178 pages — including a provision on the state’s duty to “promote the culinary and gastronomic heritage of the country.”

In addition to these and other specific concerns, opposition reflects public disapproval of the 36-year-old left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, a supporter of the proposal whose election in December 2021 was part of the same political wave that led to the constituent assembly. During his term, which began March 11, Chile’s inflation and homicide rates have continued to rise and Mr. Boric’s approval rating has plunged.

Chileans seem unhappy with the binary choice they face Sept. 4. A recent poll found that more than 80 percent believe both that the new constitution should be immediately amended if it’s ratified and, if it isn’t, that the existing constitution should be reformed. The “approve” and “reject” campaigns have each unveiled the reforms they would seek if they prevail. This suggests both that the constitution’s approval is in doubt and — encouragingly — that Chile’s political center is reasserting itself.

