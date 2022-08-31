Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The United States and China struck an agreement last week that could allow Chinese corporations to avoid being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Wall Street firms are rejoicing, but the rest of us should be asking whether helping Chinese companies to continue accessing U.S. capital markets is a good idea. For both U.S. investors and U.S. national security, the answer is clearly no.

It is no surprise that the Chinese government publicly praised its new agreement with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), an independent nonprofit funded by the U.S. government. According to a law passed by Congress in late 2020, about 200 Chinese companies (valued at some $1.3 trillion) listed on U.S. stock exchanges could face trading bans as early as 2024 if the PCAOB can’t certify that China is allowing U.S. inspectors full and unfettered access to their audits.

The PCAOB conducts audit inspections in more than 50 countries, but it has not been able to conduct inspections in China or Hong Kong in over a decade. Expressing cautious optimism, U.S. officials said the first inspection is set for Hong Kong next month.

“The real test will be whether the words agreed to on paper translate into complete access in practice,” the board’s chair, Erica Williams, said on Friday.

Wall Street firms, which are increasing their ties with China, pushed hard for the deal. Huge Chinese companies such as Alibaba have seen their stocks suffer as they faced possible delisting. Chinese stocks rallied after the deal was signed.

In Congress, there is deep skepticism that Beijing will change its long and well-established practice of withholding most information about its companies’ operations and ownerships. Lawmakers in both parties actually want to speed up the enforcement process by passing a new law that would allow delisting of Chinese companies as early as next year.

“It’s not time to give China any benefit of the doubt — not when Americans’ savings are at stake,” Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), a sponsor of the legislation, told me. He said that the new law “would allow the SEC to kick lying companies off our exchanges even faster.”

Congress appears to realize that Beijing is likely using the new agreement to delay accountability and raise more U.S. investor cash before eventually withdrawing its companies from U.S. exchanges on its own terms. Just two weeks before the agreement, five massive state-owned conglomerates voluntarily delisted from U.S. exchanges and moved to exchanges in China. Beijing wants to bolster its own capital markets, where the Chinese Communist Party has complete control, and use them to advance its strategic objectives. But it still needs U.S. markets for the time being.

Wall Street firms argue that Chinese companies moving to Chinese or Hong Kong exchanges is bad for the United States — but that’s not the case. The United States has the most attractive capital markets in the first place precisely because they aspire to operate based on transparency, accountability and the rule of law. Chinese companies’ lack of transparency undermines the integrity of U.S. markets.

“U.S. capital markets are the envy of the world and afford substantial competitive advantage for those who access our markets,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) told me. “Yet companies based in China have been allowed to play by a different set of rules.”

Setting the audit issue aside, U.S. investors have no recourse when the Chinese Communist Party decides to randomly crush a major corporation after it accepts billions from U.S. investors. Americans have already lost hundreds of billions of dollars invested in Chinese companies because of Beijing’s crackdowns on technology, education, gaming and other sectors. Moreover, U.S. investors have no legal recourse when a Chinese company is revealed to be perpetrating a fraud.

More broadly, as the Communist Party exerts more influence and control over all major Chinese corporations, U.S. investors are increasingly funding companies that supply the Chinese military and are complicit in the Chinese government’s mass atrocities. Through a policy Beijing calls “military-civil fusion,” all Chinese corporations are being co-opted to serve the goals of the state, not the interests of investors.

As the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission detailed in its 2021 report, “The Chinese government’s evolving control over China’s corporate sector blurs the relationship between commercial actors and the state, ultimately making distinctions between ‘state’ and ‘nonstate’ companies less meaningful.”

If Beijing insists on building state-controlled markets to fund state-controlled companies pursuing state objectives, that is its prerogative. But there is no good reason to continue to allow U.S. markets to provide financing for China’s economic scheme. And it is naive to think that Beijing is going to suddenly become open and transparent after signing one piece of paper.

China’s strategy, not U.S. policy, is leading to the decoupling of the two biggest financial sectors in the world. The duty of Congress and the U.S. government is to protect U.S. investors and U.S. national security, not to save Wall Street’s relationship with Beijing. If that means Chinese companies all leave U.S. capital markets, so be it.

