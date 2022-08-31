Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Labor unions are one of those issues in which there is an unambiguous distinction between the two parties: Democrats like unions, Republicans hate them. In places where Democrats run the government, conditions are reasonably favorable for labor organizing. Republican states make it as hard as possible for unions to form and grow.

But the public is not evenly divided on labor unions. In fact, unions seem to be getting more and more popular.

Which suggests that Democrats could be arguing more often, and more forcefully, for the virtues of collective bargaining. And the Omidyar Network, alongside a coalition of advocacy organizations, has commissioned a poll from the progressive firm Data for Progress that illustrates the point.

The survey found broad public support for the recent spate of labor organizing. It found that 63 percent of likely voters favor “recent efforts to establish unions at Amazon warehouses, Apple retail stores, Starbucks coffee shops and other establishments.”

What’s more, by 56 percent to 37 percent, respondents said they sympathized more with workers trying to organize than with companies trying to maintain their business in a tough environment. Asked whether they’d support a Democratic candidate who supports unionization efforts or a Republican candidate who opposes them, they chose the Democrat by a 12-point margin.

This is borne out by public polling. A new Gallup survey shows that a striking 71 percent of Americans say they have a favorable view of unions, the highest number Gallup has recorded since 1965.

Back then, around one-third of U.S. workers were members of a union. Today, union membership is at just 10 percent of workers, with local government employees accounting for most of those.

Yet, even with that decline, Americans’ esteem for unions seems to have grown. In a recent Pew Research Center poll, 58 percent of Americans said the decline in union membership has been bad for the country, and 61 percent said it has been bad for workers.

The recent rise in union favorability might have something to do with the unionization stories we’ve seen recently — which are, as ever, underdog tales. Low-wage workers from Starbucks or Trader Joe’s face off against gigantic corporations with limitless resources being devoted to quashing their employees’ desire to band together.

When the workers win, it makes for an unlikely and dramatic story, as employees in New York recently did against Amazon (whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Post). And on another front, the hot labor market has made for more favorable conditions for labor organizing.

Thus, the time seems ripe for Democrats to amplify the case for unions. In addition to the shift in public sentiment, we’re also seeing the party embrace industrial policy to rebuild the U.S. manufacturing base — including investments in the computer chip industry and in green manufacturing jobs.

So the party is redirecting from its more neoliberal orientation in the 1990s (and even to some extent in the 2000s). And talking about organized labor more could help signal that party shift to voters.

Veteran labor organizer Michael Podhorzer points out that the news of various union drives unexpectedly succeeding creates a clear opening for Democrats.

“In this moment, when working-class people are again on the move and trying to organize against the biggest companies in the economy,” Podhorzer told us, “Democrats can fill in the blank and show whose side they’re on, by supporting them.”

What’s more, because of post-pandemic conditions and other economic factors, this moment is also illustrating how workers benefit from increased bargaining power. Democrats have an opportunity to explain to the public that this increased power is good for workers, and that unions are a crucial vehicle for fighting to maximize it.

“Workers have built bargaining power, benefit from it, like it, and are going to keep organizing for more,” Nafisah Ula, organizing director at Jobs with Justice, told us in a statement, adding that politicians should signal clearly to workers that they “are going to support them and deliver results.”

Richard Yeselson, who writes about the labor movement and its history and was a longtime union campaign strategist, added: “When Democrats passionately support unions, they are promoting a large social good that also organizes workers around shared interests.” He noted that this helps frustrate right-wing efforts to divide the working class “into the cannon fodder of the culture wars.”

As we all know, those right-wing efforts to divide are getting only more intense. Democrats should show there’s another way.

