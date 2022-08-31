Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Americans following the Mar-a-Lago search saga have, until this week, had to imagine what all the fuss was about, based on written descriptions of what the FBI found when it scoured former president Donald Trump’s home on Aug. 8. That changed late Tuesday, when the Justice Department released a photograph showing several sets of papers labeled “Top Secret/SCI,” in menacing red-lettered folders, strewn on a carpeted floor alongside a cardboard box containing at least one framed Time magazine cover.

The image of materials apparently found in the so-called 45 Office, Mr. Trump’s post-presidential working space, speaks powerfully to the grave concerns that appear to have driven Attorney General Merrick Garland to approve the search. Worse for Mr. Trump, the government included it in a court filing that provided the clearest accounting yet of the extent to which, according to the government’s narrative, the Trump team delayed the investigation — and might have deceived the investigators.

The DOJ’s filing came in an official response to Mr. Trump’s lawyers, who asked a federal judge for special review of the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. The government made a persuasive case that, because the United States, not the former president, owns the papers in question, he lacks standing to request judicial relief or oversight. Along the way, the Justice Department revealed several alarming details about the probe.

Not only did Mr. Trump’s representatives neglect to turn over all the documents taken from the White House, they did so multiple times. First, they furnished 15 boxes to the National Archives. Then, after a grand jury subpoena, they provided a single additional envelope they said they had found after a thorough search. Once the FBI conducted its own search, investigators uncovered more than twice the amount of the materials than were in the envelope. Some of these papers were in the storage room that the representatives insisted was the only place records had been placed. Some of them were elsewhere.

A federal judge unsealed a redacted affidavit last week, which the Justice Department had used to justify its search, and it included a reference to potential obstructive behavior. Now, the public knows more about what is behind the suspicion. Mr. Garland’s decision to inspect Mar-a-Lago looks more sensible and less precipitous than many had rushed to charge in the days following the FBI search.

In the weeks since the FBI search, Mr. Trump’s defenders have argued that the former president might have declassified the documents, or that they were subject to executive privilege. Yet the Trump team never made these arguments as investigators sought their return, the government’s Tuesday filing said, suggesting that they are after-the-fact justifications rather than serious legal arguments.

Concerns about Justice Department politicization look less credible. Separately, the DOJ has also placed new restrictions on administration-appointed employees preventing them from attending fundraisers or campaign events, an additional safeguard of the department’s independence.

There is still a huge amount the public does not know about the Trump documents case, such as the potential harm of having these papers in such insecure circumstances, and big questions the nation’s leaders will have to consider, such as whether prosecuting a former president — and possible 2024 candidate — would be good for the country. The reasonable approach is to wait and watch; Mr. Garland has earned the public’s patience.

