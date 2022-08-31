How wonderful it would be for our country if all children knew in elementary school they have an opportunity to be the best they can be. Knowing that if they apply themselves to learning they can contribute to society and be successful would surely instill in students the will to seize the opportunity of education.

In the United States, higher education is for the wealthy or those who are willing to borrow. It is unfair and demoralizing for children to realize they will have no opportunity of higher education without being burdened with debt.

Children are the future, and we fail them at our peril. It is inconceivable that some members of Congress do not understand that giving all children the opportunity to succeed is the best way for the United States to succeed.

The Aug. 26 front-page article “Loan relief sets off battle” described the personal and financial distress experienced by a 23-year-old graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee. She experienced financial hardship while she was in college and after she graduated. Tuition at Marquette is more than $40,000. Per year. In-state tuition at the flagship University of Wisconsin at Madison is about $10,000 per year, less at other campuses. You can make that at a student job working full time in summer and part time during the school year. A student who went to the University of Wisconsin and who worked would not need to borrow, would not need to experience financial hardship while in school and could graduate debt-free.