Regarding Michelle Singletary’s Aug. 29 Business column, “Why students should not count on loan debt forgiveness ever happening again”:
In the United States, higher education is for the wealthy or those who are willing to borrow. It is unfair and demoralizing for children to realize they will have no opportunity of higher education without being burdened with debt.
Children are the future, and we fail them at our peril. It is inconceivable that some members of Congress do not understand that giving all children the opportunity to succeed is the best way for the United States to succeed.
Barbara Adams, Chevy Chase
The Aug. 26 front-page article “Loan relief sets off battle” described the personal and financial distress experienced by a 23-year-old graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee. She experienced financial hardship while she was in college and after she graduated. Tuition at Marquette is more than $40,000. Per year. In-state tuition at the flagship University of Wisconsin at Madison is about $10,000 per year, less at other campuses. You can make that at a student job working full time in summer and part time during the school year. A student who went to the University of Wisconsin and who worked would not need to borrow, would not need to experience financial hardship while in school and could graduate debt-free.
Stuart Leven, Silver Spring