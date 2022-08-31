Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Aug. 28 letters “Mr. Elrich’s second term”: To readers who seem to think Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) is somehow misunderstood — by The Post (for endorsing David Blair) or by those who voted against him — I say look at his history not just as Montgomery's county executive but also as a county council member. Mr. Elrich is absolutely not pro-business. He represents a Takoma Park-centric view of the county. His support of rent control in the county — a proven failed policy — is Exhibit 1.

The county has been on a downward slide for a number of years now, with schools no longer the crown jewel they were (and declining), literally no growth in business and traffic issues that Mr. Elrich and the council seem to think will just go away if you say no (or somehow provide more public transportation). And — do just a tiny bit of research on this to confirm it — there’s about a 60-year (yes, 60!) backlog of road repair projects.

Mr. Elrich needs to recognize that a majority of those who voted did not want him — in both election cycles. That’s far from a mandate. It’s an indictment.

David Ohlrich, Rockville

Regarding the Aug. 28 Metro article “Elrich reflects after tight win”:

If any situation argues for ranked-choice voting, this one certainly does. In ranked-choice voting, voters mark not only their first choice but also a second or third choice.

Again, we have a Montgomery County executive nominated with the majority (61 percent) of Democratic voters opting for another candidate. Sixty-one percent of primary voters were unsatisfied with Marc Elrich’s leadership, judgment and ability to do what an elected official should be able to do after watching him do this job for four years.

Ranked-choice voting would have allowed voters’ preferences to be heard and likely would have produced a candidate acceptable to a majority of voters. Instead, we again are stuck with a candidate whom only 39 percent of the voters supported.

This would be a good project for the next county council to take on.

Michael Schwartz, Chevy Chase

