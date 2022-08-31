The Aug. 27 Metro article about the stabbing of two people on the Metro Center station Red Line platform, “Argument preceded Metro stabbing,” characterized the incident as “an unwanted romantic advance.” The victims, who were injured in the attack, one of them seriously, described it as “unwanted advances” by a stranger while the victims waited for their train.
Words matter. There’s nothing “romantic” about “unwanted advances” (note the plural), whether the target is a stranger, as in this case, or even if it is someone known to the perpetrator, whether in the Metro system or elsewhere.
Reporters should be taught to be more careful about how they describe events, and editors should have caught this mischaracterization.
Jeffrey Liteman, Arlington