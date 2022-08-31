To reduce “plant blindness” and to save native trees, we need to open our eyes and learn to see. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t notice or think about a plant. I love all types. Their intricate forms, colors and textures make me feel as though I have stepped into a Georgia O’Keeffe painting. Their capacity to grow, adapt, reproduce, photosynthesize and survive while anchored in one place is remarkable. They feed, shelter and cool us. They support numerous habitats. They provide the very air we breathe. Plants help me to see and understand our world. They are central to my being. They surprise me and remind me of our interconnectedness and how delicate and complex life can be.