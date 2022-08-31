Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a distinct change in the air for Virginia Republicans, and, for once, it’s got nothing to do with ex-president Donald Trump. It’s abortion and what manner of restrictions Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and his select team of four GOP legislators will propose in the 2023 General Assembly session. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Abortion politics have changed markedly in the past few months, particularly for those candidates facing voters in November. Disappearing from some Republican talking points and websites are endorsements of maximalist abortion restrictions (as well as links to Trump).

Perhaps it was the shock loss of an antiabortion constitutional amendment in Kansas a few weeks ago that changed the tide. Maybe it’s individual campaigns deciding sweeping abortion bans alienate way too many suburban voters. Whatever the (evolving) reason may be, a lot has changed, and more may be on the horizon.

Which brings us back to Youngkin and his abortion ban quartet.

Back in July, before the Kansas vote, I wrote that Youngkin’s biggest political concern on abortion wasn’t Democrats, but maximalist Republicans such as 5th Congressional District Rep. Bob Good.

Good sent a warning to Youngkin and the other GOP denizens of Capitol Square, as reported by WTRV: “ ‘Republicans should not be negotiating the timeline on when abortion should be permitted or when abortion is OK or when it’s OK to take life in the womb,’ Good said. ‘Republicans ought to stand openly, boldly, and unashamedly for life from conception and to protect all life in the womb.’ ”

Youngkin has said he wants to ban abortion after 15 weeks and would settle for a 20-week ban, but, in his heart, he wants what Good wants: protections that extend to the moment of conception.

Six weeks later, Good’s maximalism looks increasingly like a political loser, especially for a candidate like Youngkin, who is carefully nursing ambitions for future elected office.

Does that give Youngkin some breathing room on the issue? To a degree, yes, it does. But the politics — inside the GOP and statewide — get much more complicated.

Though Good is likely to get reelected, ensuring the maximalist position in Virginia has a vocal advocate, Youngkin never had the latitude or the broad support for a Good-like ban. Youngkin has always known this. But with Republicans nationwide walking back, refusing to discuss or simply disappearing their previous abortion stances, Youngkin’s options for even a 15-week ban look slim.

That leaves the governor and the four GOP lawmakers helping him draft a proposal looking at a 20-week ban. It could pass the GOP-controlled House — assuming there’s no replay of what happened in this year’s session. Legislation from Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) that would have established a ban on abortion after 20 weeks died in committee once Republicans realized the Senate wasn’t going to approve anything, regardless of what Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond) might have said about possibly supporting such a proposal.

Nothing has changed in the Senate, where Democrats very likely wouldn’t allow a ban of any duration out of committee.

Which brings Youngkin back to square one. His heart’s desire — a ban from the moment of conception — was never a possibility in Virginia. But the faction within his own party that wants such a ban will have to be mollified — or at least sidelined — if he proposes anything less.

A 20-week ban with Youngkin’s imprint and full support might force Republicans to support it. The politics for those lawmakers could get complicated — not only with the Good faction but most certainly with Democrats.

But Youngkin was always going to campaign for those Republicans in 2023. He might just do so with more gusto, more money and, most certainly, an eye on what it all means for his 2024 ambitions

