President Biden will deliver a nationally televised prime-time address Thursday on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation” and arguing that the country’s democratic values will be at stake during the midterm elections. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight If Biden wanted to give a prime-time address to explain his up to $1 trillion student debt forgiveness plan, that would be one thing. But just nine weeks before midterm elections, Biden wants to use a prime-time presidential address to deliver a blatantly political campaign speech attacking the Republican Party — and television networks are going to give him with free airtime to deliver it?

Most recently, Donald Trump delivered addresses during his presidency on U.S. strategy in Afghanistan; border security; and the coronavirus pandemic. (He did deliver his Republican National Convention acceptance speech from the Truman balcony — which was controversial — but his convention address, like those of all presidential candidates, would have been given prime-time coverage no matter where it was delivered.)

What this means is that Biden is the only president in more than four decades to ask the major news networks to preempt their prime-time programming just weeks before an election and broadcast a campaign speech whose stated purpose is to attack the opposition party.

For the sitting president to commandeer the institution of a prime-time presidential address — one that has been employed by his predecessors to comfort us in tragedy, announce military action and make the case for policy initiatives of great consequence — and use it to for partisan attacks is not a legitimate use of such a forum.

There’s simply no excuse for networks to give Biden free airtime for this speech — much less to do so without giving Republicans equal time to respond. If Biden wants to deliver a prime-time campaign ad attacking Republicans, he should have to pay for it.

