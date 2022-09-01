President Ronald Reagan, left, and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow's Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background in May of 1988. (Ira Schwartz/AP) Opinion

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bret Baier is the chief political anchor of Fox News Channel and the author of “Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire.” When a figure like Mikhail Gorbachev dies, the temptation is to focus on the man himself — his singular strengths and flaws, failures and achievements. But in our current geopolitical climate, perhaps the most valuable lesson we can draw from Gorbachev’s life is that even the strongest and most influential leaders never change history alone.

In Gorbachev’s case, none of the retrospectives being written about him today would have been possible without his American counterpart — President Ronald Reagan. It was the unique partnership between the two men, and their willingness to engage with even the bitterest enemy, that enabled them to redirect the fate of the world.

Advertisement

Reagan came into office in 1980 an avowed enemy of the Soviet Union. He called it “the evil empire” and predicted it would end up in “the ash heap of history.” His rhetoric was so incendiary that it made people nervous, including his wife, Nancy. In 1985, that rhetoric changed — with the arrival of Mikhail Gorbachev.

Before Gorbachev there was no indication that the Soviet Union would ever be anything but the ungodly menace of Reagan’s speeches. When Gorbachev became the Soviets’ leader, there was no pretending that the U.S.S.R.— with its failed expansionism, shabby facades and drained coffers — was the marvel of governance Russia’s original revolutionaries had envisioned. Gorbachev had the courage to change, and he came to leadership at a moment when his counterpart in the United States was willing to talk. And talk they did.

Gorbachev and Reagan began their collaboration with a shared sense of urgency over the threat of a nuclear war. And they enjoyed a rare chemistry. The first time they met at a conference near Geneva, Reagan told Gorbachev a joke: “An American and a Russian meet. ‘My country is the best,’ says the American, ‘because I can walk into the White House and tell the president he’s doing a lousy job.’ ‘Big deal,’ says the Russian. ‘I can go to the Kremlin and tell Gorbachev the same thing — Reagan is doing a lousy job.’” Gorbachev smiled slightly, not knowing how to respond. But he soon got used to Reagan, who was determined to meet Gorbachev on a human level, man to man.

Advertisement

Reagan could be tough too, and through years of conferences the two men sparred over their nations’ different visions of the world. Gorbachev stubbornly took the party line on major issues, and at times the negotiations stalled. At a 1986 summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, Reagan became so frustrated with Gorbachev’s intransigence that he walked away.

But that wasn’t the end. The two sides regrouped and kept the summits going. Slowly, they moved toward agreements to reduce the nuclear threat.

In December 1987, Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, came to Washington, where he and Reagan signed a treaty to reduce intermediate-range nuclear weapons. To Americans, Gorbachev was a rock star, a westernized Soviet leader with charisma to spare. But as popular as Gorbachev was in the United States, he didn’t garner the same accolades back home. (He and Reagan used to joke that each was more popular in the other’s country.) By May 1988, Gorbachev was on the ropes, his domestic reforms meeting stiff resistance. Into that maelstrom came Ronald and Nancy Reagan for an unprecedented visit to Moscow.

The enduring image of the visit was Ronald Reagan walking with Gorbachev in Red Square — unthinkable only a few years earlier. Behind the scenes, Reagan was pushing Gorbachev hard on human rights and other unmentionables. Gorbachev bristled; there were limits to both his acceptance of western principles and his authority. Yet he allowed Reagan to give a public speech to a packed hall at Moscow State University, where the president tantalized students with images of the freedom that could be theirs.

Advertisement

Led by Gorbachev, the people were slowly beginning to find their way out of what he later admitted was “a dead-end political situation.” But Gorbachev ran out of time. Reagan had always known that half-measures would not save the Soviet Union from the corruption at its core. When he left the White House and George H.W. Bush took office, the Soviet empire was already coming apart.

Russian President Vladimir Putin never accepted the end of the Soviet Union. As a young KGB officer during Gorbachev’s time, he made it his mission to restore the empire to its glory. Putin’s current aggression has all the hallmarks of the old Soviet Union — the way it would roll over weaker nations, and risk its economy and future stability, to extend its tentacles and control.

When Reagan died in 2004, Gorbachev was emotional about the loss of his old partner. He wrote, “I think that the main lesson of those years is the need for dialogue, which must not be broken off whatever the challenges and complications we have to face.”

In times like today’s — when dialogue seems impossible, when conditions appear to have deteriorated too far for discussion — the best tribute to Gorbachev might be for leaders to take that lesson to heart.

GiftOutline Gift Article