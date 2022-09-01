Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hate and rage are poisoning the public sphere in Canada. The space in which people sort out how to live together wasn’t particularly healthy before. But things are getting worse and there’s no indication they’re likely to improve anytime soon. Indeed, they’ll probably continue to get worse as cynical politicians and right-wing media trolls continue to rage farm.

Harassment and violence against public figures are the products of those who encourage and enable some among us to give way to our worst impulses. Vicious, coordinated attacks on female journalists, especially journalists of color. Threats against the prime minister. Harassment of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh. These attacks are wrong in and of themselves. Moreover, their effect is to stifle public discourse. And lest you think such actions will stop with those you disagree with, recall that history teaches us that reactionaries respect no boundary.

In a democracy, reactionary grievance politics that produce violence should be intolerable. Such actions destroy politics. And like it or not, politics is necessary. People disagree about how we ought to live together. Sorting out who gets what, when and how — to borrow an old definition of “politics” — requires debate, disagreement and direct action by way of protest and resistance. But consistent, often coordinated harassment nullifies resistance politics by poisoning the public sphere to the point where just pushback against politicians, the media and the state is lumped in with, or overshadowed by, extremist intimidation and violence.

As Erica Ifill argues in the Hill Times, fixing the problem requires action — and a proper assessment of where it is coming from and who it tends to target. That action begins with words and denouncements, shows of support from all those who are committed to pluralism and democracy. But while words are necessary, they’re also insufficient. Those who threaten and harass individuals in the public sphere must be excluded from it. Only then can the rest of us freely decide how to self-govern.

The paradox of tolerance as described by the philosopher Karl Popper teaches us that without limits, tolerance becomes undone by itself, as intolerant forces will erode and destroy its foundations. The logic applies to self-government and the public sphere. Those who make speech and action impossible through threats and other forms of violence make democracy impossible. People are noticing the problem and its origins.

Michael Harris warns that politicians who invite, directly or indirectly, such behavior ought to be held to account for their role in this mess. Max Fawcett runs down a handful of politicians who encourage rage and “the far-right griftocracy, which benefits directly from the culture of perpetual outrage that feeds this dragon.” The Toronto Star’s public editor, Donovan Vincent, gets it, too, pointing out that the harassment “seems to be part of a campaign against journalists” and that the problem must be treated as coordinated effort.

We should distinguish between righteous and toxic anger. Keep in mind that anger is a common reaction to exclusion, desperation and exploitation. It’s the appropriate reaction. Many Canadians are angry, and ought to be, as they are structurally marginalized from public and private life through social and economic exclusion. But the threats and other forms of harassment that have picked up lately are not instances of that. Instead, they are far-right expressions of hate mobilized by typically white reactionary grievance politics with a hefty dollop of anti-vaccine and conspiracy hokum. That sort of politics, as it is manifest today, is fundamentally unjust and exclusionary. It should not be conflated with struggles for economic and social justice.

As threats and harassment of journalists escalate, they make life more difficult for those in the media whose job it is to hold politicians to account. As the same mount against politicians, it becomes harder for us to focus on demanding better of our leaders, including critiques of and protests against legitimately misguided, insufficient or downright awful policy. And once you enter a cycle of declining norms, once a Pandora’s box of permissible or tolerated political extremism is opened, such behavior will no doubt further harm those who are fighting for better.

Some may be tempted to identify with the reactionary types who rail against the media, journalists and the state. These people aren’t your friends. They are the tip of a very dangerous spear. And stopping them — and stopping them fast — is essential to the health of the public sphere and the future of democracy. Those who might try to sympathize with or explain away their behavior ought to recall, as John F. Kennedy once warned, “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.”

