— — — — — AS ———— A —— ————— ————— ———— —— CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT —————— ———— ——— —————— ————— ——— ——— y O ——— U ————— ————— ————— expect ———— ———— NOT to leave a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility and ——— to have ————— ——— ——— —————— —— — to — ————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —

AVOID

foreign hotel rooms in hostile states ——— —— —— and

rooms with windows ——-- generally ————— —————— ——

————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —

——— —— because spies ————— ———— ——— ———— ——

————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —

and —— —— so i ——— ——— certainly never — ——— —— —— expected to

TRAVEL OUTSIDE ——— ————— ———— ———

— EVER ——— —— ——— — in a box full of —— ———— —— newspaper clippings and magazines

in — —— case — — some —— —— one —— —— — wants to — ——— , ——— ——— say ————— —— —— , — ———

——— read ——— a — l — o — u — d the nuclear codes —— ———— 4 — n — — 0 —— —— g —— — 00 — — 6 — —— reason

—————— 2 ——————— impress —— — foreign nationals —— ———— —— — or so — —— he can — — combat — — the —— —— — SOURCES AND METHODS — —— —————— ——— of — — his — — — own — — — I — N —— SECURITY ——— ————— ——— —

———— ————— —————— ————— ———— ——— ———

AND ENDANGER PEOPLE ——— ——— — even after the — — self —— ——— —— IMPORTANT ASSET —— —— LAST —— ———— ———— —— — LOST.

—— b — — — U — — t —— ———— ——— —— i — — — have — —— ———— — TRAVEL — — ed — — — the world

——— —— — i — ——— —— — have —— ———— —— — seen —— ——— — a — — lo — t ——— ———— —

———— — now i — —— — appear — to be a — m — ess — —————— —— —— ly ———— — ing on the — st — or — age — room —— ———— — floor — ——————— — unsecured — —— — among — ——— — ol — d — ——— — newspaper clippings and magazines

but — —— — i — —— — have — — — lived i — ——— ——— ———— — have ——— ————— — known ——

—— president ———— s and —————— ——— —— kings and ———— ——— been —— handled

i ——— have ——— ——— —— seen ———— ——— —— enough

i —— LONG TO THE ARCHIVES — ——— — — to go to ——— ———— ——————— ————

——— —————— ————— ———— —————— ————— ——— ketchup —— —— ————

with other important documents from past presidencies —— ————— ——————— ——

————— ——— —— —————— ———— ———— ——— —— — and — —— for ———— —— the first time ever ———

————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —

TO BE SECURE

