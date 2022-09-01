Opinion I’m a classified document and I didn’t think I would end up like this

— — — — — AS ———— A —— ————— ————— ———— ——

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT —————— ———— ——— —————— —————

——— ——— y O———U————— ————— ————— expect ———— ————

NOT to leave a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility

and ———to have ————— ——— ——— —————— —— —to

————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —

AVOID

foreign hotel rooms in hostile states ——— —— ——and

rooms with windows ——-- generally ————— —————— ——

————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —

——— —— because spies ————— ———— ——— ———— ——

————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —

and—— ——so i——— ———certainly never— ——— —— ——expected to

TRAVEL OUTSIDE——— ————— ———— ———

EVER——— —— ——— —in a box full of —— ———— —— newspaper clippings and magazines

in — —— case— —some—— ——one—— —— —wants to— ———, ——— ———say————— —— ——, — ———

———read——— aloud the nuclear codes —— ————4n— —0—— ——g—— —00— —6— ——reason

——————2——————— impress —— —foreign nationals—— ———— —— —or so— ——he can— — combat— —the—— —— —SOURCES AND METHODS— —— —————— ——— of— —his— — —own — — —IN—— SECURITY——— ————— ——— —

———— ————— —————— ————— ———— ——— ———

AND ENDANGER PEOPLE——— ——— —even after the— —self—— ——— ——IMPORTANT ASSET—— —— LAST—— ———— ———— —— —LOST.

——b— — —U— —t—— ———— ——— ——i— — —have— —— ———— —TRAVEL— —ed— — —the world

——— —— —i— ——— —— —have—— ———— —— —seen—— ——— —a— — lot——— ———— —

———— — now i— —— —appearto be amess— —————— —— ——ly———— —ing on the storageroom —— ———— —floor— ——————— —unsecured— —— —among— ——— —old— ——— —newspaper clippings and magazines

but— —— —i— —— —have— — —lived i— ——— ——— ———— —have——— ————— —known ——

—— president ————s and —————— ——— ——kings and ———— ——— been ——handled

i——— have ——— ——— ——seen ———— ——— ——enough

i ——LONG TO THE ARCHIVES — ——— — —to go to——— ———— ——————— ————

——— —————— ————— ———— —————— ————— ———ketchup —— —— ————

with other important documents from past presidencies —— ————— ——————— ——

————— ——— —— —————— ———— ———— ——— —— —and— —— for———— ——the first time ever———

————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —

TO BE SECURE

