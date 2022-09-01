AVOID
foreign hotel rooms in hostile states
——— —— ——and
rooms with windows
——-- generally ————— —————— —— ————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— — ——— —— because spies ————— ———— ——— ———— —— ————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —
and
—— ——so i ——— ———certainly never — ——— —— ——expected to
TRAVEL OUTSIDE
——— ————— ———— ——— —EVER ——— —— ——— —in a box full of —— ———— —— newspaper clippings and magazines
in
— —— case — —some —— ——one —— —— —wants to — ———, ——— ———say ————— —— ——, — ——— ———read ——— a —l —o —u —d the nuclear codes —— ————4 —n — —0 —— ——g —— —00 — —6 — ——reason ——————2 ——————— impress —— —foreign nationals —— ———— —— —or so — ——he can — — combat — —the —— —— —SOURCES AND METHODS — —— —————— ——— of — —his — — —own — — —I —N —— SECURITY ——— ————— ——— — ———— ————— —————— ————— ———— ——— ———
AND ENDANGER PEOPLE
——— ——— —even after the — —self —— ——— ——IMPORTANT ASSET —— —— LAST —— ———— ———— —— —LOST. ——b — — —U — —t —— ———— ——— ——i — — —have — —— ———— —TRAVEL — —ed — — —the world ——— —— —i — ——— —— —have —— ———— —— —seen —— ——— —a — — lo —t ——— ———— — ———— — now i — —— —appear —to be a —m —ess — —————— —— ——ly ———— —ing on the — st —or —age — room —— ———— —floor — ——————— —unsecured — —— —among — ——— —ol —d — ——— —newspaper clippings and magazines
but
— —— —i — —— —have — — —lived i — ——— ——— ———— —have ——— ————— —known —— —— president ————s and —————— ——— ——kings and ———— ——— been ——handled
i
——— have ——— ——— ——seen ———— ——— ——enough
i
——LONG TO THE ARCHIVES — ——— — —to go to ——— ———— ——————— ———— ——— —————— ————— ———— —————— ————— ———ketchup —— —— ————
with other important documents from past presidencies
—— ————— ——————— —— ————— ——— —— —————— ———— ———— ——— —— —and — —— for ———— ——the first time ever ——— ————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —————— ——— ——— —————— —— —
TO BE SECURE