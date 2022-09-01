I read with interest the two Aug. 27 articles about nuclear energy, “Nuclear power critics shift stance amid energy shortages” [news] and “Nuclear fusion power inches closer” [Economy & Business]. Taken together, the articles leave the impression that we are stuck with our current nuclear technology, nursing along aging facilities and perhaps building a few new ones while we wait for nuclear fusion to arrive. I was surprised that neither article mentioned the ongoing work in developing and deploying advanced small modular reactors (SMRs). The Energy Department has identified SMRs as “a key part of the Department’s goal to develop safe, clean and affordable nuclear power options.” Globally, work on SMRs has been underway for several years, supported by both governmental and private funding. Some of these projects are reaching the advanced development stage.