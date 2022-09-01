The Aug. 28 Washington Post Magazine article on the evolution of President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s conduct of foreign affairs, “The Biden-Blinken Doctrine,” provided a nuanced look at how the conduct of foreign affairs has to take effective account of changing times and circumstances — not just the aberrations of particular administrations but also the course of events around the world and the changes in conduct and emphasis with which we must approach them.
The article cited interviews with former public servants, professors and advocates, along with analysis. It presented the thrust that the administration believes is necessary: combining regular attention to the interests and concerns of people in other nations with careful pursuit of the purposes, in keeping with constitutional values, of the United States.
Mr. Blinken might not have achieved the historic importance of secretaries of state George C. Marshall in the 1940s or George P. Shultz in the 1980s, but he and Mr. Biden offer a courageous and vigorous approach to the pursuit of peace and the common efforts the world must make regarding global warming and human rights. The jury is out on the world’s common efforts. The important diplomatic work described in the article warrants faith and encouragement from all of us.
Charles H. Ellis III, Washington