This week, the mayor of Jackson, Miss., told residents to leave the city amid near-record levels of flooding. Now they are facing a different water crisis: After flooding disrupted operations at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant, more than 150,000 people are without clean running water. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It is tempting to write off this tragedy as a local event, reflecting Jackson’s specific circumstances. In fact, cities and towns facing ever-greater natural risks must think, now, about how to avoid repeating Jackson’s experience.

“The city cannot produce enough water to reliably flush toilets, fight fire and meet other critical needs,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared Tuesday, as authorities scrambled to distribute bottled water. Officials cannot say when the city, which is more than 80 percent Black, can expect potable running water again. Public schools have paused in-person learning, businesses are struggling to operate and one hospital saw its air conditioning shut down in the stultifying Southern heat.

This is not the first time Jackson’s water system has come under scrutiny. In 2020, an Environmental Protection Agency inspection found potential for the city’s drinking water to contain harmful bacteria, including E. coli. In February 2021, a winter storm burst pipes and left tens of thousands without water for nearly a month. Ahead of the most recent emergency, residents were already living under a weeks-long boil water notice because of cloudy water.

The roots of the crisis go back decades. Jackson’s population has steadily shrunk since the 1980s, largely driven by an exodus of wealthier, White households after public schools integrated. Its tax base is 20 percent smaller than in 1980, and more than a quarter of its residents live below the poverty line. This has left the city struggling to fund repairs for aging infrastructure; for example, more than 100 miles of pipes are believed to be over a century old.

Operational failures exacerbated the funding gap. The city lost out on more than $80 million in billing revenue between 2014 and 2021. It reached a $90 million settlement with the multinational corporation Siemens over its metering system, but not all of those funds went into water system improvements. Tensions between the Democratic city government and Republican state leadership also stalled reforms. The state legislature killed efforts to enact a special sales tax to fund the city’s water infrastructure and authorize a bond issuance to help with water and sewage improvements. Meanwhile, federal funding for water utilities dropped significantly, accounting for just 4 percent of such spending nationally.

On Tuesday, President Biden declared a state of emergency in Mississippi, which would allow for greater federal assistance. Mississippi also received $75 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for water and sewage, but that is a drop in the bucket compared with what is needed in Jackson alone. Short-term fixes must be paired with strategic reforms to make the system more efficient. This could involve new revenue models, reducing leakages and embracing water recycling.

Jackson’s crisis offers a warning for other cities. It is hardly the only place in the United States suffering from disinvestment in essential services, even as climate-related disasters become more frequent and intense. Local, state and national leaders must bolster utilities and other critical infrastructure, particularly in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods that have long been neglected. Far better to invest proactively than wait for an emergency to strike — and then have to pay for rebuilding and recovery, too.

