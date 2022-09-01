Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a fundamental idea at the heart of democracy, a bargain we all tacitly agree to. We hold elections. One side wins. That side tries, usually with only partial success, to implement its favored policies. The other side, now in opposition, does its best to convince people that we ought to reverse course. After a while, the public gets to weigh in again, either keeping the ruling party in power or giving the opposition a chance.

But like children crying “No fair!” every time they lose at a game, the Republican Party has decided that any outcome democracy produces that it does not like — an election won by a Democrat, a policy decision made by a Democratic administration — is illegitimate by definition. And with each passing week, it’s coming up with new, and sometimes shocking, ways to reject this foundational bargain.

In Michigan, as in many states, the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has pushed the issue of abortion rights to the top of the political agenda. Abortion rights advocates have collected 730,000 signatures, far more than necessary, for a ballot initiative that would guarantee abortion rights. But in Michigan, initiatives must be certified by the state’s Board of State Canvassers. If its two Democrats and two Republicans deadlock, the initiative won’t appear on the ballot.

Advertisement

That’s just what happened, when the two Republicans refused to certify the abortion initiative. Were the signatures invalid? Did it violate one of the rules regarding petitions, which include limits on font size and word count? No. The Republicans struck it from the ballot because of word spacing.

Specifically, in the printed petition, a few words were strung together without spaces. For example, like this:

DECISIONSABOUTALLMATTERSRELATINGTOPREGNANCY

Now, these Republicans didn’t argue that Michiganders saw that and said, “Whoa, what does that say? I’d better just sign this!” They just said, “It’s a mistake, and any sort of mistake on a petition means the whole thing should be nullified. Sorry, libs!”

To be clear, wrangling over petition signatures is common. But disputes usually center on whether a candidate or an initiative has gathered enough legitimate signatures. If an initiative has ever been rejected because of word spacing, no one seems to be aware of it.

Advertisement

The matter will now be decided by the Michigan Supreme Court. It has a 4-3 Democratic majority, so this deranged decision is likely to be reversed. But here’s what’s equally disturbing: How many of you read that there are three Republicans on the state Supreme Court and assumed they’d go along with the rejection of the initiative, no matter how absurd the rationale? Because this is where we are today.

Meanwhile, in Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola just won a special election for the state’s only U.S. House seat. The election was run under a new ranked-choice voting system approved by Alaskans in a 2020 ballot measure; voters list their choices in order, and if no candidate gets 50 percent or more in the first round, candidates at the bottom are eliminated and peoples’ second-choice votes are allocated to the remaining candidates.

It can be a little hard to understand at first, but there’s no evidence of widespread confusion in Alaska or people saying they mistakenly voted for the wrong person. What ranked-choice voting can do, however, is create opportunities for candidates with cross-partisan appeal, which is just what Peltola seems to be. She got the most votes in a three-way race with Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. And she won because half of those who supported the last-place Begich either listed Peltola as their second choice or decided not to list any second choice.

Advertisement

The reason is obvious: A significant number of Alaskans — perhaps the kind who keep reelecting moderate Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski — don’t like Palin. But as far as many Republicans are concerned, if a system chosen by Alaskans doesn’t produce a Republican victory, that means it’s a scam.

As Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted after the results were announced, “Ranked-choice voting is a scam to rig elections.” This is now the standard GOP response: If we lost, it was “rigged.” Just wait until someone tells Cotton about the electoral college, a scheme that allows a candidate who won fewer votes than their opponent to become president of the United States!

It doesn’t stop with elections; the default Republican response to legislation passed by a Democratic Congress or a policy decision made by a Democratic president is now to file lawsuits seeking to have the courts — which have been stacked with partisan Republican hacks — strike them down. Republicans are already preparing lawsuits against President Biden’s decision to forgive some student loans, in the hope that the right judges, and ultimately the Supreme Court, will find some ridiculous excuse to quash it.

Advertisement

We’re headed for chaotic elections in 2024, as GOP election saboteurs attempt to ensure that no matter what the voters say, Republicans will be declared the winner in every race. The leader of the GOP cult, Donald Trump, is even demanding that he be declared the “rightful winner” in 2020 and reinstalled in the White House.

We have to refocus on that fundamental democratic bargain and force Republicans to say clearly whether they will hold to it. Because democracy means that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. If you can’t accept that, you’ve pronounced yourself an enemy of the American system.

GiftOutline Gift Article