It is tempting to blame Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system for Sarah Palin’s loss to Democrat Mary Peltola in the state’s House special election. Don’t. Palin lost this one all on her own. Ranked-choice voting allows voters to select more than one candidate, ranking them in order of their preferences. In Alaska’s model, the primary whittles the field down to four candidates regardless of partisan affiliation. Then, in the general election, Alaskans can vote for any or all four of them in the order they like — perhaps putting a moderate Republican first and an independent second. The winner must have a majority of all voters who choose to rank someone after their first selection, thereby theoretically empowering moderates unhappy with both parties’ extremes.

Palin’s loss was nonetheless entirely due to her own deficiencies. She started the race with strongly negative poll ratings, which only worsened as the campaign continued. She clearly has the loyal support of many conservatives, but it’s hard to win an election when 60 percent of all voters disapprove of you.

This dismal fact means that she could easily have lost even under a traditional primary system. Suppose she had won a Republican primary and faced Peltola in a traditional one-on-one contest. Her high negatives could easily have spawned the same result. People who might have been happy with a conventional Republican would still have had the ability to vote for Peltola to register their dislike of Palin.

Palin compounded her difficulties by running a shambolic non-campaign. She rarely appeared at events in Alaska, choosing instead to attend out-of-state fundraisers and CPAC Texas. Two weeks before the election, she didn’t even bother to respond to a request from the Anchorage Daily News, the state’s largest newspaper, for a written list of priorities should she prevail. Voters recognize when you’re not that into them.

She also surrendered chances to make the system work for her. When she did campaign, she attacked the ranked-choice voting system. Palin also lambasted the other Republican in the race, Nick Begich III, as a RINO. Both moves were counterproductive as all the polls showed no one would get a majority, which meant Palin would need second-choice votes from Begich’s supporters to win. Perhaps turned off by her vitriol, only half of Begich’s supporters ranked Palin as their second choice and about a fifth didn’t make a second choice at all.

In some sense, ranked-choice voting “worked” because the candidate who was disliked by a majority of voters lost — the new system just made it easier for voters to register their disapproval of her.

This means Alaska conservatives need to learn how to make the system work for them. They can take some lessons from Australia, which has used ranked-choice voting for over a century.

Conservatives there used the system successfully for decades. When the Labor Party split in 1955, Prime Minister Sir Robert Menzies, a National Party member, negotiated with the new, strongly Catholic Democratic Labor Party to receive their second-choice votes in return for such polices as aid to parochial schools. This arrangement kept Menzies’s coalition in power until 1972.

Power has shifted back and forth since then, but ranked voting continues to impact both elections and governance. In the most recent election, independent Dai Le, a popular local council member, won a previously safe Labor seat in an area of Sydney using second-choice votes from conservatives. The alternate tabulation of votes showed that in a traditional Labor-Liberal battle, the Labor candidate would have won by 11 points if that were their only choice. Now, Le needs to keep those conservative voters in her corner.

Also in that election, six “teal independents” achieved victory on the strength of second-choice votes from left-wing voters – because although they ran as conservative on economics, they were left-leaning on climate change. In this case, independents will be trying to keep those climate-concerned votes.

Back in the United States, ranked-choice voting is gaining steam. It is used in Maine and several cities, and an initiative on the ballot this fall may bring it to Nevada. Assuming the system expands to other jurisdictions, conservatives will need to work the system better than they did this time in Alaska.

Peltola’s victory in Alaska guarantees her only a couple months in the U.S. House. But alongside the special election she won, a general-election primary was held, and it determined that Alaska voters will be presented with roughly the same choices come November: Peltola, Palin, Begich and a Libertarian who took less than one percent of the primary vote. This gives Begich a chance to win a full term: If Peltola doesn’t get a majority in the early rounds, Begich could get enough votes to finish ahead of Palin and then pass Peltola with second-choice votes from Palin supporters — provided he hasn’t infuriated them during the campaign.

Alaska Republicans now face a clear fact: Vote Palin, get Peltola. They should forgo complaining about the system and instead use it to build a coalition between the two Republicans’ backers rather than attack one another to the Democrats’ benefit.

