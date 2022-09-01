As for the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) openly groused about low candidate quality, then reversed himself, but got into a spat with billionaire Peter Thiel about who is going to fund the radical MAGA candidate in Arizona, Blake Masters.
What’s going on here? Republicans have made seven cardinal sins they may come to regret.
Republicans reflexively rejected popular items.
Voting no on the Pact Act, the Chips and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, contraception access and modest gun safety — just to name a few — allowed Democrats to crow about “their” achievements and cast Republicans as obstructionists uninterested in getting results for voters back home.
Republicans did not take women seriously.
The implementation of draconian forced-birth laws stirred a ferocious backlash. In Kansas, of all places, voters overwhelmingly rejected an initiative that would have undone a state Supreme Court ruling upholding the right to abortion access. Women have the edge — a significant one — in registration in many states post-Dobbs.
Republicans made themselves into villains.
Whatever you think of the merits of President Biden’s student debt relief, a contemplated lawsuit forcing these students to pay up is simply dumb politics. Those guys want to give you a break; we want to take it away. Also note: Student debt relief turns out to be quite popular.
Republicans made the election into a Trump referendum of sorts.
They attacked the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents and regurgitated the former president’s mindless excuses, some of which he didn’t have the nerve to raise in court (e.g., magical “declassification” is not a real thing). The facts as alleged by the Justice Department strongly suggest he made off with documents containing some of the country’s most closely held secrets, refused to give them back when asked, misled (or allowed his attorneys to mislead) the Justice Department and concealed or moved documents around. How to make a cogent defense of all this remains a mystery to real lawyers. And the GOP is out on a limb defending indefensible conduct — again.
Republicans nominated a fleet of election deniers.
Given how many are running for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, the House and the Senate, the election-denier label now fairly applies to the entire party. While that distinction may energize the base, voters outside the MAGA cult have every reason to reject these anti-truth, antidemocratic dissemblers.
Ideas that Republicans advance are extreme and unpopular.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wants to sunset Social Security and repeal the Affordable Care Act. The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) announced a batch of really scary ideas, including increasing taxes on the poor and middle class. (He’s now trying to reverse course.)
Republicans have aligned themselves with special interests.
So much for the GOP’s pretense to being the populist party of the little guy. They sided with corporations that pay no taxes, Big Pharma that gouges patients and Big Oil that hiked gas prices sky-high.
Even with all this, Republicans might manage to flip the House. However, the mere fact that this is in question, given where they stood six months ago, points to the GOP’s ineptitude. Most of all, Republicans’ refusal to part company with the pro-insurrectionist, deranged former president may once more drag them under.