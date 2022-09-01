They attacked the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents and regurgitated the former president’s mindless excuses, some of which he didn’t have the nerve to raise in court (e.g., magical “declassification” is not a real thing). The facts as alleged by the Justice Department strongly suggest he made off with documents containing some of the country’s most closely held secrets, refused to give them back when asked, misled (or allowed his attorneys to mislead) the Justice Department and concealed or moved documents around. How to make a cogent defense of all this remains a mystery to real lawyers. And the GOP is out on a limb defending indefensible conduct — again.