In his Aug. 28 Outlook essay, “Fighting words: Are we headed for civil war?,” Marc Fisher quoted Clinton administration Labor Secretary Robert Reich describing the United States heading toward a “mutual decision to go separate ways on most things” while retaining the union for things such as national defense, monetary policy and basic civil rights.

Mr. Reich’s thoughts are framed as a less violent civil war that will destroy the fabric of our nation. Indeed, more autonomy for the states is a departure from the way the United States has been run in modern history, but it’s more of a return to our foundation than the ruin of it.

The original 13 Colonies differed widely in their governments, social customs and religious beliefs. The chosen system of federalism — in which the national government is limited to the duties that required a unified front while the states are otherwise free to govern themselves as they see fit — gave states the confidence to join the union while retaining their sovereignty.

The Constitution designed our government to unite regional cultures with wildly differing views. Many of today’s problems can be traced to an abandonment of this system. A return to it can help repel any real threat of civil war.

Erin Norman, Oakton

The writer is the Lee Family Fellow and senior messaging strategist at State Policy Network.

