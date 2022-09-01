The Aug. 27 Metro article about the dedicated fight for fair wages by more than 500 American University employees, “ AU reaches tentative deal with staff union ,” should encourage employees to unionize at colleges and universities across the nation. AU leaders opposed an equitable contract for more than a year and disingenuously claimed that fair treatment of employees could increase tuition costs or undermine research .

The article failed to mention that American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell earns more than $1 million per year . She received a 9 percent raise in 2019, but university management fought a 5 percent raise for underpaid employees. Union members also wanted a commitment that no full-time staffers would earn less than $40,000 per year, while Ms. Burwell earns more than 25 times that amount. How’s that for misplaced priorities?

The article also didn’t mention the name of Service Employees International Union Local 500 and just described it as “the union.” That oversight perpetuates the stereotype that “labor union” is some amorphous force instead of millions of ordinary working people in numerous industries fighting for fair pay and benefits across the United States and the world. That fight isn’t over. It’s just beginning.