Kay Coles James, in her essay, “A missed opportunity to help the Black community,” highlighted the hypocrisy of both the NAACP and the Chesterfield County Democratic Party leadership. This form of censorship is inexcusable from either side of the political spectrum. I found myself outraged both with and for Ms. James despite being on the opposite political side. That the NAACP capitulated to pressure from intolerant Democratic partisans is embarrassing and deplorable.