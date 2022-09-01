As a very left-wing democratic socialist, I was in shock after reading two Aug. 28 Local Opinions essays.
After reading Yuripzy Morgan’s “We’re asking the wrong question on abortion,” I received a second gut punch in my liberal belly. How could I be agreeing with a Republican, Christian conservative on a middle ground between pro-life and pro-choice? I’m a non-theist, Quaker-Buddhist feminist who believes in the right of all human beings to follow their own moral conscience on the choices they make, unencumbered by religious or political bureaucrats.
It’s refreshing to know that when we discuss issues from a rational and reality-based perspective, the gulf between our ideologies appears to narrow. My shock is subsiding.
Joseph A. Izzo, Washington