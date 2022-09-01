The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion When we debate rationally, something good happens

September 1, 2022 at 2:09 p.m. EDT
Abortion rights and antiabortion protesters gathered in the rain June 23 outside the Supreme Court. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)
As a very left-wing democratic socialist, I was in shock after reading two Aug. 28 Local Opinions essays.

Kay Coles James, in her essay, “A missed opportunity to help the Black community,” highlighted the hypocrisy of both the NAACP and the Chesterfield County Democratic Party leadership. This form of censorship is inexcusable from either side of the political spectrum. I found myself outraged both with and for Ms. James despite being on the opposite political side. That the NAACP capitulated to pressure from intolerant Democratic partisans is embarrassing and deplorable.

After reading Yuripzy Morgan’s “We’re asking the wrong question on abortion,” I received a second gut punch in my liberal belly. How could I be agreeing with a Republican, Christian conservative on a middle ground between pro-life and pro-choice? I’m a non-theist, Quaker-Buddhist feminist who believes in the right of all human beings to follow their own moral conscience on the choices they make, unencumbered by religious or political bureaucrats.

It’s refreshing to know that when we discuss issues from a rational and reality-based perspective, the gulf between our ideologies appears to narrow. My shock is subsiding.

Joseph A. Izzo, Washington

