The Aug. 29 editorial “Relieve commuters’ misery” stated that experts at the U.S. Transportation Department found baseless the allegation that state officials used fraudulent traffic calculations to justify the toll lanes. The experts did not draw any conclusions on the allegation against the integrity of the traffic calculations. What the experts found is that they “could not assess the plausibility or the validity” of the adjustments that the state officials made in the traffic calculations for the toll lanes. State officials made these adjustments in response to the discrepancies and anomalies in the traffic model results, which emerged during the public review of the draft and final studies. Further, the experts found that it was unclear how the traffic results favoring the preferred toll lanes alternative were obtained, and suggested that whatever process generated the results in the draft analysis, it was not revised as part of the final traffic modeling.