Aug. 31 marked the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Also killed were her Egyptian lover, Dodi Al Fayed, and their driver, who was trying to evade a horde of photo-seeking paparazzi chasing them. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Diana was White female innocence personified — “Shy Di,” who had the sympathy of many women who faced unhappy marriages inflamed by adultery and unwelcoming in-laws. As the years went on, Diana’s story became about her attempts to use both her glamour and relatability to break out of the confining box of the British royal family.

It’s probably not a coincidence, then, that Meghan Markle chose last month to launch “Archetypes," a podcast that aims to explore the stereotypes and boxes that societies put women in.

Which led me to think about the meaning of Markle’s saga with the royal family.

In a conversation on “Archetypes” with biracial singer Mariah Carey, Markle discussed how she was made more aware of the shifting goal posts of race. “I think for us, it’s so different because we’re light-skinned,” she said. "You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a White woman. You sort of fit in between.”

“I mean, if there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband," Markle said about dating Prince Harry. "Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

When it comes to privilege in the Black community, colorism — and America’s “one-drop” rule — is one of the most difficult topics to discuss openly. Still, I can’t help but ask the question unspoken here: What did Markle mean when she said she was “treated like a Black woman”?

I suppose it’s easy to guess. Black women, especially in America, claimed her, hard. We loved how her mother, Doria Ragland, rocked dreadlocked hair. We noted the touches of Blackness at her wedding to Harry — the gospel choir, the rousing sermon of Bishop Michael Curry in the Black Church tradition. These were no doubt all deliberate choices — a message that “Blackness” could mean “modernizing” the British monarchy.

So why is Markle, who grew up with a Black mother, in California, and attended Northwestern University (my alma mater, too), saying she didn’t understand what it meant to be a Black woman before? Was Don Lemon right when he criticized Markle’s newfound education on Blackness? That it took her marrying a White man from literally the most powerful White family in the world to understand what it was like to be Black? Are we supposed to feel sorry for Markle’s racial naivete?

As a dark-skinned woman, I have never and will never experience the privileges or the pain of being in the limbo space between Whiteness and Blackness.

But from the outside looking in, here’s what I see: Markle went from a royal bride destined to “modernize” the Whitest of institutions to having to escape to (a very privileged) self-exile in the United States. She had to endure racist questions about the appearance of her baby from within the royal family. The British media was relentless in criticizing her, and outside of her husband, the royal family did little to stand up for her. Markle spoke openly about how it all led to suicidal thoughts.

The whole thing conjures up the sad and very specific archetype of the “tragic mulatto” — the slavery-era trope of a light-skinned mixed-race woman who passes for White but is destined for unhappiness because of the way her “one drop” of Black blood is used against her by White power structures. The couple literally had to leave Harry’s country for their family to be safe mentally and emotionally.

One part of the myth of the “tragic mulatto” woman is that she is an ambitious seductresses of White men, who are powerless before her womanly schemes.

And — surprise! — this is exactly how Markle has been treated. Just read all the British media squawking about the opportunistic older divorcee and her supposed long-standing plot to steal poor Harry away from his family.

Colorism and privilege are thorny issues — but let’s not forget that white supremacy, which the British did so much to create, is ultimately to blame.

But more and more prominent light-skinned mixed-race women, including actresses Zendaya and Thandiwe Newton, have opened up about colorism and privilege in Hollywood. At least Markle was honest about talking about her light-skinned privilege. Maybe one day the Duchess will be brave enough to take the enduring myth of the “tragic mulatto” full on.

Enjoy your Labor Day!

