Regarding the Aug. 26 editorial “An investment in democracy”:
The Democratic National Committee’s national voter registration drive at the famed Watergate headquarters, through the Young Democrats office, did a youth vote campaign of posters, fliers, varied events and news conferences in each state, recruited rock stars as well as state and local organizers everywhere (with charts and lists for follow-up), generated sponsors, and did youth voter registration ads on thousands of targeted radio stations.
We also did a youth vote forum in 1972 for Joe Biden’s first Senate run. The 29-year-old Biden upset two-term senator Caleb Boggs by 3,162 votes, the year’s closest Senate race. The lesson for the upcoming midterm elections is clear.
This year, young people care about climate change, school gun deaths, abortion choice, student loans, jobs, rent prices, inflation, the survival of our democracy and a lot more. Bringing those issues home requires tremendous effort from both parties.
Robert S. Weiner, Accokeek
The writer was the national youth voter registration director for the Young Democrats and the Democratic National Committee’s National Voter Registration Drive in 1971 and 1972.