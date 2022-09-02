The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion It’s not too early to plan for winter storms along I-95

September 2, 2022 at 1:56 p.m. EDT
Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared on Jan. 4 near Carmel Church, Va., as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95. Almost 48 miles of the interstate was closed because of ice and snow. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)
Comment

I hope Virginia officials, including the Transportation Department and other agencies, can develop and implement plans to reduce the impact of snowstorms on Interstate 95 between D.C. and Richmond. This stretch of highway has been problematic for decades and is one of the most traffic-choked segments of I-95 on the East Coast.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Even in good weather, one can expect significant backups. There are long stretches without exits and services. A rapid snow buildup combined with holiday traffic and thousands of trucks can lead to problems similar to what occurred in January.

Public education during the winter driving season, better real-time signboard data and push notifications to cellphones should all be implemented. Everyone on this road during the winter driving season should have emergency supplies and a full tank of gas, as we now know that ignoring these precautions can be life-threatening. I wouldn’t know what to recommend regarding restricting or closing this segment to trucks or to cars during a snowstorm. Obviously, reluctance to do that was a major factor in this incident.

Weather and traffic can deteriorate very rapidly. Once things are jammed with poor traction, recovery becomes much more problematic.

Bob Hugman, Midlothian, Va.

Loading...