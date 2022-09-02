I hope Virginia officials, including the Transportation Department and other agencies, can develop and implement plans to reduce the impact of snowstorms on Interstate 95 between D.C. and Richmond. This stretch of highway has been problematic for decades and is one of the most traffic-choked segments of I-95 on the East Coast.

Even in good weather, one can expect significant backups. There are long stretches without exits and services. A rapid snow buildup combined with holiday traffic and thousands of trucks can lead to problems similar to what occurred in January .

Public education during the winter driving season, better real-time signboard data and push notifications to cellphones should all be implemented. Everyone on this road during the winter driving season should have emergency supplies and a full tank of gas, as we now know that ignoring these precautions can be life-threatening. I wouldn’t know what to recommend regarding restricting or closing this segment to trucks or to cars during a snowstorm. Obviously, reluctance to do that was a major factor in this incident.