The Post has had many articles about former president Donald Trump’s cache of secret papers. Readers might have wondered why he kept these documents. But the Aug. 27 front-page article “Affidavit details search’s origins” included the best answer from former Trump administration official Kash Patel. The article reported that “Patel claimed in an interview … that Trump had declassified sets of material before leaving the White House that he ‘thought the American public should have the right to read themselves.’ ”