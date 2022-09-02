Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You have a petition? You have a record-setting number of signatures? You have 750,000 people who can understand it and want it to be voted on in the fall? I’m sorry. I am a Republican member of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, and I simply can’t allow it on the ballot. Unfortunately, it is gibberish to me. I see the words “EVERY INDIVIDUAL HAS A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM, WHICH ENTAILS THE RIGHT TO MAKE AND EFFECTUATE DECISIONSABOUTALLMATTERSRELATINGTOPREGNANCY,INCLUDINGBUTNOTLIMITEDTOPRENATALCARE,CHILDBIRTH,POSTPARTUMCARE ” and those are not words I want in the state constitution! Not because I don’t believe that individuals have a fundamental right to reproductive freedom (I don’t, but that is so not the issue here! This is a good-faith objection!), but because I genuinely cannot understand what it’s trying to say.

No, don’t tell me. I am a Board of State Canvassers member! I don’t need you interrupting me. I simply cannot read it, but I am going to try to piece it together in the very best faith. Let’s see. Make and effectuate ... Decision Sabo? Sabo, I googled, and I think it’s an anime character? I don’t want any anime characters in the Michigan Constitution, even if he is “a hero from the One Piece anime/manga” who is “directly after Dragon himself in terms of command”! I don’t want that in my constitution! Dragon? No thanks! Think of having to explain to people that our constitution is full of anime references and dragons! I used to bully people like that in middle school, and now my constitution is going to be all Dragonball Z? Not on my watch.

Then I look at the next word. UT? Is that Latin? A mailing code? Is someone trying to mail something to Mitt Romney? I simply don’t understand — no, shh, stop interrupting me with the clear and obvious sense of the words.

I’m trying in good faith to understand this, and it’s gibberish. Decision ... Sabo ... Ut! Could be one of those QAnon codes. Or is the T necessarily with the U? Could it be it’s just a U by itself? Like text speak, lol? IDK!!!

Decision ... Sabo ... U ... I’m sorry, I know that’s how the kids talk, but (call me old-fashioned!) I still want a constitution that’s in proper English. NO SHHH STOP INTERRUPTING ME SAYING THAT THE MEANING OF THESE WORDS IS CLEAR AND 750,000 PEOPLE KNEW WHAT IT WAS. I’m just trying in good faith to understand them. Decision ... Sabo ... U ... Well, the next word makes sense, at least: TALL.

Next: Matters! We’re getting somewhere. Decision, Sabo, U Tall Matters! Why do 750,000 people want this in the constitution? Is it important to the kids that this anime character is tall? I don’t even think he is tall! Kids these days! They should be out doing productive things like being forced to give birth, not putting this anime nonsense into our constitution.

Decision, Sabo, U Tall Matters RELATIN — well, this I can easily object to, because Relatin is a prescription medication! Or a musical artist? I’m just doing my best to decode these unintelligible words! I am a simple man.

Whenever I see a sign that says “STOP AHEAD” I find a head, and stop it. My favorite fast-food restaurant is Pope Yes! When that woman said she would bring the “calvary” with her to the Capitol on Jan. 6, I knew that she meant the furthest possible thing from a threat and was talking about the most sacred artifacts of Christianity! I am always this simple and not just when trying deliberately to sabotage, on the basis of an absurd technicality, the mass of people who disagree with me and want to be able to make their voices heard through the democratic process.

Decision, Sabo, U Tall Matters Relatin ... GTO Pregnancy! GTO I know, at least. That’s a car. A Pontiac! Again, I oppose all this product placement gibberish in the state constitution. But the last word stops me cold. GTO Pregnancy? Cars, pregnant? Don’t they know that this is a state where all pregnancies are supposed to be governed by restrictive, punitive laws from 1931 — if we’re lucky? I don’t like anything that might be construed to suggest that anyone, not dragons and not cars and not anime guys and certainly not the individuals residing in the state of Michigan, has any sort of individual control over pregnancy!

Get this nonsense out of here! I can’t read it, and we can’t have it on the ballot! We must keep this gibberish out of the state constitution, just on the off chance that somebody might read it to say something else.

