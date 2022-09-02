Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The agency Congress created in 2020 to scrub names of Confederate generals from U.S. military assets, and recommend alternatives, continues to advance its long-overdue mission. The Naming Commission, as it is concisely known, must submit a final report to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin by Oct. 1. The first installment, submitted on Aug. 8, recommended new names for nine Army facilities, proposing the first women and people of color to be recognized.

The second installment, focusing on the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, came out Monday. Once again, the commission did not equivocate. Of West Point, the commission noted, “Its storied history serving the defense of the United States makes it especially incongruent for Confederate commemoration” — that is, recognizing “men who fought against the United States of America, and whose cause sought to destroy the nation as we know it.” As the report noted, denying pride of place to Confederates was the institution’s practice for more than 60 years after the Civil War, until, influenced by a national movement — among Whites — to romanticize the “lost cause,” West Point bestowed honorifics on alumni who wore the gray.

The commission essentially calls for restoring the earlier approach. It recommends that West Point delete barracks, streets, a gate, a monument and other symbols bearing the name or likenesses of such figures as Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard, with renaming entrusted to the academy itself. The commission recommended the Naval Academy rename two buildings and a street that currently honor a Confederate naval officer and a Confederate civilian official. The commission properly declined to alter neutral memorials at both institutions that simply mention the Confederate service of graduates on combined lists with the majority who defended the Union.

In one remarkable case, the commission pushed the boundaries of its mandate, which is to examine “commemoration of the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily” with the Confederacy. Strictly speaking, that would not include the Ku Klux Klan, which emerged as a terrorist organization after the Civil War. And yet, since 1965 a small bas-relief bearing an armed, hooded figure and the words “Ku Klux Klan” has been visible on an 11-foot-tall bronze triptych, dedicated to World War II and Korea veterans, at the entrance to West Point’s Bartlett Hall. The Klansman is one of dozens of similarly sized historical figures embossed amid a large tableau, titled “History of the United States of America,” that depicts several Confederate generals — but also the Indigenous leader Tecumseh, feminist Susan B. Anthony, and abolitionists John Brown and William Lloyd Garrison.

The commission recommended deleting the triptych’s Confederate figures but lacked legal authority to do more than call public attention to the Klan representation, whose original intent is ambiguous. The sculptor who made it acknowledged at the time that the KKK was “criminal,” but that context is not explicit on the artwork. West Point, which credibly says it does not condone racism, ought to address this issue thoughtfully, but on the same timetable that the commission suggested for removal of Confederate iconography — “without delay.”

